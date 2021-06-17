Watch: Pastry Chef Creates Incredible Life-sized Lion Sculpture Entirely Out of Chocolate

There is no limit to creativity. However, one cannot deny that some creations leave a person’s mind blown. Most recently, clips of life size lion made out of chocolate have left the netizens blown away. The drop dead real lion model has been made by Amaury Guichon. He is quite popular on Instagram for making real life objects and models from chocolate. The most amazing part of his creations is that they are entirely edible.

The latest lion model which he has shared as both reel and IGTV took him five days to craft. In his posts, he has also informed that the chocolate model weighs as much as 180lb. In the reel video, he is assembling the model, while in the IGTV, one can see a more detailed version of the making process ranging from melting chocolate to moulding it to painting among other things. To complete the reel post, he has added the ‘Good Idea’ track by Trinix Music. Both his video posts have been going viral since the time they were posted.

From the video, it is clear that the chocolate artist has paid utmost attention to detail and has made sure small elements like the end of the tail and the colour of the tongue, which are nothing less than perfect. It comes as no surprise that it took him as many as 10 hours to make the Mane alone.

Chocolate lovers and art fans have flooded the comments sections of both the posts with compliments. Many young people have also expressed the desire to work with them so that they can learn his craft. A person went on to the extent of comparing Amaury to Ronaldo. He said something on the lines of, ‘what Ronaldo is to football, Amaury is to chocolate art.’ Quite a lot of users were mesmerised by the final result and showered umpteen compliments on the artist.

