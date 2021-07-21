Pastry Chef Makes Functional Mini Skateboard Caramel Bar, Watch Viral Video

Have you ever looked at an amazing dish and wondered if you should eat it? Sounds like a stupid question, right? Because the first thing you do when you get a chance to taste a good dish is to grab a big bite of it. However, this chocolaty artwork by chef Amaury Guichon will leave you torn between the choice of listening to your taste bud or admiring the perfection of his skills. In his latest Instagram post, the chef has shared a video featuring the making of a chocolate caramel mini skateboard bar. The tasty treat looks like a real skateboard and guess what? It’s completely functional.

Sharing the clip of this mini skateboard with his followers on Instagram, the chef wrote, “Skateboard Caramel Bar! The coolest snack this summer!”

Check out the video here:

Since being shared online on July 19, the video so far has received nearly 4 lakh likes along with several comments from Instagram users. Reacting to the video, people expressed their amazement at Amaury’s culinary artwork. “I am like wow a skateboard, that’s pretty normal to make a cake of. But of course, he had to up the game and make it a functioning skateboard. Always impressive chef," wrote a user in her comments.

However, this is not only chocolate artwork by Amaury that has left the people impressed. His Instagram feed is filled with pictures and videos of his chocolate artwork. In another video on his profile, Amaury showed the process of making a replica of the statue of liberty using chocolate. He first uses tiles of chocolate to craft out the base and further moulds the statue using chocolate. He gives finishing touches to the replica before colouring it green. And to be frank, perfection is such that it’s impossible to find the distinction between the original and replica. The only thing distinguishing the two is chocolate and the size of course.

What is your take on Amaury’s chocolaty artwork?

