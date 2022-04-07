Pat Cummins Destroyed Mumbai Indians With Bat and IPL Fans Asked, 'Weren't You a Bowler?'

It’s not every day Australian Test skipper and star paceman Pat Cummins goes berserk with the bat so when he did on Wednesday night while playing his first match for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 against Mumbai Indians, fans online and attendees at the Pune stadium watched in utter astonishment. Chasing MI’s 162, the match hung in the balance with opener Venkatesh Iyer still at the crease and the scorecard reading 101/5 at one stage. Cummins, however, was in a hurry to wrap things up. The Aussie quickie equalled the fastest fifty in an IPL match, bringing up his 50 in only 14 deliveries. KKR needed 35 off 30 and Cummins got them all in one over by Daniel Sams. The nightmarish over by Sams read: 6, 4, 6, 6, 2 (no-ball), 4, 6. KKR was home with 4 overs to spare.

@patcummins30 I want to dance like Andre & hug u like the whole team did. Wow well done @KKRiders and what else is there to say!!!…’PAT’ DIYE CHAKKE!!!— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 6, 2022

As for Cummins, he was awarded Player of the Match for his unbeaten 56 off 15 and Twitterati, naturally, exploded with memes.

Shahrukh Khan to Pat Cummins pic.twitter.com/4TUyv3JDtW— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 6, 2022

Pat Cummins to all the fielders in Pune. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Zhh3qufFsc— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 6, 2022

KKR to Pat Cummins every single time. pic.twitter.com/N6EZIE9aQk— Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) April 6, 2022

Pat Cummins finished that match faster than it takes to finish one bite of dinner 😅— zomato (@zomato) April 6, 2022

With the shocking loss, Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, have lost three in three in the ongoing IPL 2022 and it will be an uphill task for them to climb up from the bottom of the points table. MI has now joined the unfortunate club with the mighty IPL franchise- Chennai Super Kings- who have lost as many contests and are yet to open their account.

