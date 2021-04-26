Pat Cummins Hailed With Memes For Donating $50,000 to India's Fight Against Covid-19

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer and Aussie cricketer Pat Cummins on Monday announced a donation of $50,000 to the ‘PM Cares’ Fund to assist the patients in India struggling because of the lack of oxygen amid the Covid-19 pandemic that has grappled the country. “India is a country I’ve come to love dearly over the years and the people here are some of the warmest and kindest I’ve ever met. To know so many are suffering so much at this time saddens me greatly," Cummins said in his post.

Citing the Indian Government’s push to keep the IPL 2021 going during curfews and lockdowns imposed in the country, Cummins added that the cricket brought a “few hours of joy" and “respite" to the fans and followers staying home to keep the virus at bay. Acknowledging the platform, privilege, and the reach that he and his fellow cricketers enjoy, the Aussie quick concluded by informing that he had made a donation of $50,000 towards ‘PM Cares’ Fund.

“At times like this it is easy to feel helpless. I’ve certainly felt that of late. But I hope by making this public appeal we can all channel our emotions into action that will bring light into people’s lives. I know my donation isn’t much in the grand scheme of things, but I hope it will make a difference to someone," Cummins wrote.

Seeing his generosity and love for Indians, desi cricket fans couldn’t help but praise the cricketer with kind words and memes.

Very kind gesture, Pat. Thank you.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 26, 2021

Your contribution will inspire other people as well, peoples of India are thankful that in this difficult time, you understand their grief and suffering.Thank You!! — Satendra Sharma (@SatendraLive) April 26, 2021

Hail @patcummins30 We will always remember your this tenderhearted help in our crisis hour You're a splendid sportsman on field with a super sportsmanship in your heart pic.twitter.com/GcI9sLwAPs — Biswajit (@Vector__V002) April 26, 2021

Great initiative patty !! You have proved that youth is no where wrong in idiolizining cricketers as their role models. You are a true champ on and off the field. Hope this will inspire many of your fellow colleagues. More power to you and love from Indian ! @imVkohli— ANKIT CHARKHA (@ANKITCHARKHA) April 26, 2021

Earlier a few foreigners left the bio-bubble as anxiety sky-rocketed with the increase in India’s Covid-19 numbers. The country is reporting 3 lakh cases a day and this has caused a lot of Australians to rethink their decision to play in the tournament.

