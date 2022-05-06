Pat Cummins Makes 'Pav Bhaji' Trend after he Asks Mumbai Twitter to Suggest Local Dishes

Australian cricketer Pat Cummins, who is playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022, blessed Twitter feeds with mouth-watering photos of ‘Pav Bhaji’ after he asked for food recommendations in Mumbai. In a tweet, the Australian Test captain asked about local dishes he should try in the Maximum City. Fans obliged him by suggesting dishes like Pav Bhaji, Vada Pav, Misal Pav etc. Cummins took the suggestions seriously and delighted his followers after he posted a photo of Pav Bhaji he savoured in Mumbai.

“To my followers in Mumbai, what local dish should I try for dinner whilst I’m here??"

To my followers in Mumbai, what local dish should I try for dinner whilst I’m here??— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 5, 2022

“In all honesty Pat, there isn’t a traditional Mumbai dish in main course. Most are snacks like bhel, sev puri, pani puri, etc. Closest option you can try is Pav Bhaji. It is really tasty, can be made as per your spice tolerance."

In all honesty Pat, there isn't a traditional Mumbai dish in main course. Most are snacks like bhel, sev puri, pani puri, etc. Closest option you can try is Pav Bhaji. It is really tasty, can be made as per your spice tolerance.Sharing pic clicked by me.https://t.co/o5GK8FRyzB pic.twitter.com/miw5iT5RSn— AnuP 🇮🇳📽 (@anupsjaiswal) May 5, 2022

“Vadapav, PaavBhaaji, Mumbaiya Bhel, misal paav."

Vadapav, PaavBhaaji, Mumbaiya Bhel, misal paav 😅— Prafull MBA CHAI WALA (@Prafull_mbachai) May 5, 2022

This is what Pat Cummins posted later:

“Wow, I’ve been coming to India for 11 years how had I never tried it before!?! Delicious."

Wow, I’ve been coming to India for 11 years how had I never tried it before!?! Delicious https://t.co/QlIDc0ik4r— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 5, 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders seemed to like the cricketer’s pick:

“Hope you had “extra butter" in your Pav bhaji, @patcummins30!"

Tweeple is now blaming Pat Cummins for giving everyone ‘Pav Bhaji’ cravings.

“I blame him because out of nowhere I have pav bhaji cravings now."

I blame him because out of nowhere I have pav bhaji cravings now. https://t.co/pJcDvwVCdV— Disha (@SahiDisha) May 5, 2022

Pat Cummins smashed the joint-fastest fifty in his very first outing for Kolkata Knight Riders against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022. When KKR needed 62 off 41 balls while Chasing 162 by Mumbai, Cummins turned superhuman, smashing an unbeaten 56 off 15 seemingly out of nowhere. The Aussie quickie talked only in elegant sixes and fours and was subsequently awarded the Player of the Match for his ridiculous batting display. Away from the field, Cummins was hailed by Shah Rukh Khan, commentators, and cricketers alike who heaped praises on the “new finisher" of IPL 2022.

