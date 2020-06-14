Patanjali Claims They Have 'Cure' for Covid-19 in Ayurvedic 'Coronil' But Why is Twitter Outraging?

Coronavirus has reached almost every corner of the earth.

With nearly 8 million people affected by COVID-19 worldwide, and more than 3 lakh confirmed cases in India alone, the search for a vaccine and cure to put an end to this menace has never been greater.

During this time, several "cures" were passed around social media that claimed to fight the disease. None of which worked.

Medical experts have urged citizens to maintain social distancing, wash hands, maintain proper hygiene, and wear facemasks among other preventive measures, as the search for the definite cure for COVID-19 remains on.

On Saturday, however, Yoga guru Ramdev-run Patanjali Ayurved made a tall claim that it had discovered a substantial cure for coronavirus with 80 per cent success rate.

Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna said the company would share the results of clinical trial soon, and that the patients treated by the said medicine have had tested negative.

In a news program aired on India TV on Sunday, Ramdev, further claimed that the consumption of Patanjali medicine "Coronil" saw 100% recovery in patients.

The yoga guru said that "coronil", made out of Ayurvedic elements such as Ashwagandha, Giloy, and Tulsi, could cure coronavirus positive patients within a few days with daily morning and evening dosages.

The news that COVID-19 could finally be "defeated" made Indians turn to Google to search more on Patanjali's claim. Residents of Delhi topped the searches while Haryana, UP, Maharashtra ranked 2,3 and 4 respectively. The searches also included terms such as "Ashwagandha", "Giloy", "basil" -- among other keywords.

Source: Google Trends

Not just India, USA also saw considerable interest in coronavirus medicine, making Patanjali the top search in the States.

Source: Google Trends

A quick 'Patanjali' search also indicated that Nepal was the second highest country after India that showed a huge interest in finding out more on Ramdev's apparent cure.

Source: Google Trends

There is, however, a flip side to overnight interest in Patanjali coronavirus medicine. CEO Acharya Balkrishna, born in Nepal to Sumitra Devi and Jay Vallabh, was amidst a social media storm as #BoycottPatanjali became the top trending hashtag on Twitter.

Now, amid escalating tensions between India and Nepal after a civilian was killed and two injured on Friday after Nepal border police troops fired at them "deep inside Nepalese territory" adjoining Bihar's Sitamarhi district, netizens wanted to boycott Baba Ramdev's company because of the CEO's roots.

Nepal's Parliament has unanimously voted to amend the Constitution to update the country's new political map, laying claim over the strategically key areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura along the border with India.





