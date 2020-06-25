BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Patanjali Fans are Pointing at 'Fair and Lovely' in Their Defense for Coronil as Covid-19 Cure

Patanjali Fans are Pointing at 'Fair and Lovely' in Their Defense for Coronil as Covid-19 Cure

Patanjali on Tuesday said that it had found an Ayurvedic cure for the Covid-19 disease after research at its centre in Haridwar.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 25, 2020, 11:47 AM IST
Amid the skeptism and controversy over Patanjali's 'coronavirus cure', Baba Ramdev's brand and its claim of having found the cure has found support from some quarters on the social media. Justification: "If Fair and Lovely has been running the markets for so long without tests, why are questions being raised on Patanjali?".

Scientists across the world are racing against the time to find a vaccine for the deadly virus which has infected nearly 9,533,443 people and claimed 485,122 lives world wide. While yoga guru Ramdev on Tuesday claimed to have found the first Ayurvedic cure for coronavirus through research, officials of Uttarakhand's Ayurveda department said the license was issued for Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved for "immunity booster, cough and fever," but the company didn’t mention coronavirus in its application.

The alleged cure has been embroiled in controversy, but it did find some support on the social media. Take a look:

Interestingly, Patanjali sells beauty cream, fairness cream and a 'swarn kanti fairness' cream too.

However, amid all the blind support fro Patanjali and its coronavirus cure, voice of reason resounded with few people saying that a beauty product and a medicine for a deadly disease cannot be compared using the same yardstick.

