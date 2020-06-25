Patanjali Fans are Pointing at 'Fair and Lovely' in Their Defense for Coronil as Covid-19 Cure

Amid the skeptism and controversy over Patanjali's 'coronavirus cure', Baba Ramdev's brand and its claim of having found the cure has found support from some quarters on the social media. Justification: "If Fair and Lovely has been running the markets for so long without tests, why are questions being raised on Patanjali?".

Scientists across the world are racing against the time to find a vaccine for the deadly virus which has infected nearly 9,533,443 people and claimed 485,122 lives world wide. While yoga guru Ramdev on Tuesday claimed to have found the first Ayurvedic cure for coronavirus through research, officials of Uttarakhand's Ayurveda department said the license was issued for Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved for "immunity booster, cough and fever," but the company didn’t mention coronavirus in its application.

The alleged cure has been embroiled in controversy, but it did find some support on the social media. Take a look:

Babaramdev is being accused by so many people for making Coronil But may of them using Fair and lovely from last 20 year in the hope of getting fair Skin and some celebs has endorse such things without asking for scientific proof For coronil they are asking proof @ashish9722 — Vikas Yadav (@ssgbvikas) June 24, 2020

When foreign MNC 'Dettol' said it kills 99.99% of germs, liberals said WOW



When foreign MNC 'Fair & Lovely' said it makes u fair within a week, liberals said WOW



But when Swadeshi Patanjali said #CORONIL cures #covid19 liberals are questioning it



When will this mentality stop? — Nora (@NoraStrikes) June 24, 2020

@PMOIndia @moayush @narendramodi

Why AYUSH OR INDIAN GOV. ALLOWED FAIR AND LOVELY, LUX, MANY TELCOM POWDER, SAY GET FAIR SKIN, BUT SO FAR NO ONE GOT FAIR SKIN BY USING THEM. SO GOV. SHOULD BAN IT LIKE THEY R TRYING TO BAN PATANJALI CORONIL. COROIL SHALL BE ALLOWED,LET PPL DECIDE — Jitendra singh (@jitu10101984) June 25, 2020

Fair and lovely cream has been successful by making brown Indians white

For coronil we need test labs

Issued in humour don't take things to heart — आशुतोष (@Oldmonk70) June 24, 2020

Swami Ramdev's claim is not proved to be true right now, so Coronil is being stopped .... But Fair & Lovely's claim to promote millions in life is true, so can sell.Isn't fooling people in the name of Fair and Lovely Science — kapil dattatrey (@kkdatta) June 24, 2020

Interestingly, Patanjali sells beauty cream, fairness cream and a 'swarn kanti fairness' cream too.

However, amid all the blind support fro Patanjali and its coronavirus cure, voice of reason resounded with few people saying that a beauty product and a medicine for a deadly disease cannot be compared using the same yardstick.

We use dettol and fair&lovely not as medicine...but patanjali's so called coronil is said to be a medicine.And a medicine can't be sold without confirmation of the medical authority. — Jayarajan A K (@Jayaraj20355380) June 25, 2020