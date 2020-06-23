Patanjali Launches 'Coronil' as Ayurvedic 'Cure' to Covid-19 and Twitter Has a Field Day With Memes

The race to cure coronavirus is on. Days after declaring that Patanjali had finally found a "cure" to COVID-19, a deadly infection that has affected more than 4 lakh people in India alone, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday launched Ayurvedic "Coronil". The anti-corona remedy including "Swasari" has been developed through research by Patanjali Research Institute, Haridwar and National Institute of Medical Sciences University Jaipur.

Ramdev said, "The entire world is waiting for a vaccine to cure Corona and we are proud to say that through clinically controlled trial based evidence-based method we have first ayurvedic medicine to cure corona."

"We conducted a clinical case study & clinical controlled trial, and found 69% patients recovered in 3 days and 100% patients recovered in 7 days," Ramdev further said.

We've prepared the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence & trial based medicine for COVID19. We conducted a clinical case study&clinical controlled trial, and found 69% patients recovered in 3 days & 100% patients recovered in 7 days: Yog Guru Ramdev, Haridwar pic.twitter.com/QFQSVF0JIh — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

Also Read: Patanjali Claims They Have 'Cure' for Covid-19 in Ayurvedic 'Coronil' But Why is Twitter Outraging?

Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna took to Twitter to express his happiness over the development of the ayurvedic medicine and said that it is a historic day for Patanjali family.

Coined "Divya Coronil Tablet", the medicine is made of Tulsi, Ashwagandha, Giloy; Ramdev said, "The kit used shows 100 percent recovery rate within 3-7 days. Two trials were conducted by the team in Delhi and Ahmedabad. In one of them, there were 280 patients, and it showed 100 percent recovery. This is not just for prevention but for cure. This was followed by an all-important clinical control trial."

Also Read: Things Indians Googled as Dexamethasone Became First Covid-19 Life-saving Drug







If coronil can actually cure the deadly disease is news for another day, desis went ahead and rejoiced the discovery with memes at the expense of WHO and scientists.

WhatsApp uncles after getting the news that Ramdev invented the corona vaccine #CORONIL pic.twitter.com/6WbKiS1wvZ — Aman (@Humourlessly) June 23, 2020

#CORONIL

People are going to patanjali store to buy coronil tablet 😂.. pic.twitter.com/4Tc0iJc4vO — 💛AMAN 👅 (@tonyyy9981) June 23, 2020

Me and boiis going to buy coronil

at #patanjali store😂 pic.twitter.com/awvjDsrsMY — Sidha_memer (@Sidha_memer) June 23, 2020

Earlier, UK-led clinical trial "RECOVERY" stated that low doses of the generic steroid drug dexamethasone to patients affected with COVID-19 reduced death rates by around a third among those with the most severe cases of infection.

Calling it a "major breakthrough", the authors went on to suggest that the drug become a standard medicine for patients being treated in hospitals for the deadly disease.