Patanjali Launches 'Coronil' as Ayurvedic 'Cure' to Covid-19 and Twitter Has a Field Day With Memes

The race to cure coronavirus is on. Days after declaring that Patanjali had finally found a "cure" to COVID-19, a deadly infection that has affected more than 4 lakh people in India alone, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday launched Ayurvedic "Coronil". The anti-corona remedy including "Swasari" has been developed through research by Patanjali Research Institute, Haridwar and National Institute of Medical Sciences University Jaipur.
Ramdev said, "The entire world is waiting for a vaccine to cure Corona and we are proud to say that through clinically controlled trial based evidence-based method we have first ayurvedic medicine to cure corona."
"We conducted a clinical case study & clinical controlled trial, and found 69% patients recovered in 3 days and 100% patients recovered in 7 days," Ramdev further said.
We've prepared the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence & trial based medicine for COVID19. We conducted a clinical case study&clinical controlled trial, and found 69% patients recovered in 3 days & 100% patients recovered in 7 days: Yog Guru Ramdev, Haridwar pic.twitter.com/QFQSVF0JIh— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020
#आयुर्वेदविजय_कोरोनिल_श्वासारि#कोरोना की एविडेंस बेस्ड प्रथम #आयुर्वेदिक औषधि, #श्वासारि_वटी ,#कोरोनिल का संपूर्ण साइंटिफिक डॉक्यूमेंट के साथ #पतंजलि योगपीठ हरिद्वार से पूज्य @yogrishiramdev जी और पूज्य @Ach_Balkrishna जी का 12 बजे लॉन्चिंग व लाइव प्रेस वार्ता- pic.twitter.com/XL9fpOWumw— Patanjali Yogpeeth, Haridwar (@pyptharidwar) June 23, 2020
Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna took to Twitter to express his happiness over the development of the ayurvedic medicine and said that it is a historic day for Patanjali family.
आज #पतंजलि परिवार के लिए बहुत बड़ा दिन है। मानवता की सेवा में विनम्र प्रयास पूरा होने की खुशी आप सब से साझा करते हुए अत्यंत हर्ष का अनुभव हो रहा है #आचार्यबालकृष्ण #आयुर्वेदविजय_कोरोनिल_श्वासारि @yogrishiramdev— Acharya Balkrishna (@Ach_Balkrishna) June 23, 2020
Coined "Divya Coronil Tablet", the medicine is made of Tulsi, Ashwagandha, Giloy; Ramdev said, "The kit used shows 100 percent recovery rate within 3-7 days. Two trials were conducted by the team in Delhi and Ahmedabad. In one of them, there were 280 patients, and it showed 100 percent recovery. This is not just for prevention but for cure. This was followed by an all-important clinical control trial."
If coronil can actually cure the deadly disease is news for another day, desis went ahead and rejoiced the discovery with memes at the expense of WHO and scientists.
#CORONIL #PatanjaliAyurved— Shubham Sharma (@effucktivebunns) June 23, 2020
Baba Ramdev right now- pic.twitter.com/HjNoFkEMvW
#Patanjali launched #CORONIL ...— MemeRaja (@Memecreato) June 23, 2020
Scientists to Baba Ramdev: pic.twitter.com/ZpikPrjPyR
#patanjali invented #CORONIL— lord_macaulay_asli_wale🇮🇳 (@V1vekSingh) June 23, 2020
Meanwhile WHO and scientists to Ramdev - pic.twitter.com/ZTmWflNPA5
Baba Ramdev & #Patanjali staff after launching #CORONIL : pic.twitter.com/IzRavs6heY— B🅰️rle-G 🇮🇳 (@Zero_humour) June 23, 2020
#Patanjali team to WHO after releasing Coronil pic.twitter.com/M6BJBBrT4U— Nobita (@Harami_Nobita) June 23, 2020
#PatanjaliAyurved has developed #CORONIL— Tweet_Bazz (@itweetbazz) June 23, 2020
Scientists and Doctors: pic.twitter.com/Yz7FK4LCxo
#Patanjali trending everywhere after launch of #CORONIL .— CHEEKU 🌼 (@Okay_Bye___) June 23, 2020
Meanwhile Scientists: pic.twitter.com/XI4h1bK0Us
WhatsApp uncles after getting the news that Ramdev invented the corona vaccine #CORONIL pic.twitter.com/6WbKiS1wvZ— Aman (@Humourlessly) June 23, 2020
#CORONIL— 💛AMAN 👅 (@tonyyy9981) June 23, 2020
People are going to patanjali store to buy coronil tablet 😂.. pic.twitter.com/4Tc0iJc4vO
Me and my Bois running towards #Patanjali stores for buying #CORONIL pic.twitter.com/QIXX7B0CR5— स्वदेशी इंटरनेट एक्सप्लोरर 😎 (@explorerhoon) June 23, 2020
Me and boiis going to buy coronil— Sidha_memer (@Sidha_memer) June 23, 2020
at #patanjali store😂 pic.twitter.com/awvjDsrsMY
Earlier, UK-led clinical trial "RECOVERY" stated that low doses of the generic steroid drug dexamethasone to patients affected with COVID-19 reduced death rates by around a third among those with the most severe cases of infection.
Calling it a "major breakthrough", the authors went on to suggest that the drug become a standard medicine for patients being treated in hospitals for the deadly disease.