Patanjali May Sponsor IPL, But Twitter Had Already Predicted it With Memes After Vivo's Exit

Patanjali May Sponsor IPL, But Twitter Had Already Predicted it With Memes After Vivo's Exit

Yoga guru Ramdev Patanjali Ayurved is considering to bid for the title sponsorship of IPL and fans cannot keep calm.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 10, 2020, 4:27 PM IST
Yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved is considering to bid for the title sponsorship of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), according to a company official. The slot of the title sponsorship of IPL was vacated after the Chinese handset maker Vivo decided to exit from it.

The move would help the Haridwar-based firm access a global marketing platform, as Patanjali is focusing on exports for its Ayurveda-based FMCG products.

Confirming the development, Patanjali spokesperson S K Tijarawala told PTI: “We are considering this”.

“This is for Vocal For Local and making one Indian brand as global, this is the right platform. We are considering into that perspective,” he said.

However, the brand has not taken a final decision on this yet.

The idea that Patanjali might soon be sponsoring IPL has triggered hilarious memes on social media.

Ironically, some Twitter users had suggested that Patanjali might end up sponsoring IPL after Chinese company Vivo had made an exit last week.

The BCCI last week officially announced that the Indian board and Vivo have ended their IPL title sponsorship association for the 2020 season.

Vivo India had bagged the IPL title sponsorship rights for five years in 2017 for Rs 2199 crore, committing to pay the league approximately Rs 440 crore every season.

(With inputs from agencies)

