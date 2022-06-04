'Pathetic': Man Claims He Found Chicken Piece in Coffee Ordered Via Zomato

A man was baffled when the coffee he ordered from a coffee house via Zomato had a piece of chicken in it. After the incident, he brought his ordeal to light on Twitter. The user named Sumit Saurabh, on June 3, shared a picture of the coffee he ordered from a joint called Third Wave India through Zomato.

Sharing the picture, Sumit, in the caption, narrated, “Ordered coffee from Zomato, Third Wave India, this is too much! Chicken piece in coffee. Pathetic. My association with you officially ended today.”

Here’s the tweet:

Ordered coffee from @zomato , (@thirdwaveindia ) , this is too much . I chicken piece in coffee ! Pathetic . My association with you officially ended today . pic.twitter.com/UAhxPiVxqH — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) June 3, 2022

In the subsequent tweet, Sumit shared a screengrab of the conversation he had with Zomato Support. As Sumit claims, Zomato resorted to offering a free pro plus membership as compensation for the mishap. “After doing this blunder, Zomato is offering me free pro membership. Dear Zomato, you cannot buy everyone after doing these blunders. You do not deserve me,” he wrote in the caption.

After doing this blunder @zomato is offering me free pro membership. Dear @zomato , you can’t buy everyone after doing these blunders . You don’t deserve me . pic.twitter.com/bpMNOkq70B — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) June 3, 2022

The coffee joint reached out to Sumit and apologised for the incident. Take a look:

Hi Sumit. We are extremely sorry for this. Requesting to share your contact details via DM. Our team will get in touch at the earliest. Thank you. — Third Wave Coffee (@thirdwaveindia) June 3, 2022

I used to visit your GK M block outlet alot , but trust me , I lost all trust now . Will never recommend anyone to visit or order from TWC — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) June 3, 2022

We completely understand this and sincerely apologise for the same. Requesting to please share your contact details. Our team will get in touch shortly. — Third Wave Coffee (@thirdwaveindia) June 3, 2022

Sumit shared another event that occurred during Navratri when he was delivered a chicken biryani, however, he ordered the veg option. “Same thing happened during Navratri. And same excuse that they cannot do anything, it is the restaurant’s fault. But now it’s enough,” Sumit said.

Same thing happened during Navratri , they sent chicken biryani instead of veg biryani . And same excuse , that they can’t do anything , it’s Resturant’s fault . But now it’s enough . pic.twitter.com/nKZfWwmO3N — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) June 3, 2022

Netizens were vivid with their reactions to the chicken-piece-in-coffee incident. So much so that it sparked a full-fledged debate on whose fault it actually was. “My guess is the guy packing the coffee was munching on chicken on the side. Regardless, totally unacceptable,” wrote one user.

My guess is the guy packing the coffee was munching on chicken on the side. Regardless, totally unacceptable. — P K (@musttravelmore) June 3, 2022

Another user highlighted the bizarre possibility of that happening “unless it is deliberately done.”

I am really curious, how in the world, coffee which is prepared in a very different counter/machine has chicken piece in it?

Unless it is deliberately done. — Lutyens' Rasputin™ (@hujodaddy1) June 3, 2022

Archer Jayalakshmi Sarikonda wrote, “Oops! I was planning to visit their outlet tomorrow and found this.”

Ooops! I was planning to visit their outlet tomorrow and found this😐 — JayalakshmiSarikonda (@jayalakshmi1908) June 3, 2022

Some users sided with Zomato on the issue.

But isn’t it the fault of the coffee vendor at the first place? Zomato is only delivery partner delivering seal packed food from restaurant to client . . Just asking . — Anumeha🇮🇳 (@anumehak) June 3, 2022

What has zomato to do with it? The outlet should be blamed. Zomato is not quality controlling body. It is a mediator between B2C businesses. — HUMAN (@tathasthuu) June 3, 2022

Isn't this ThirdwaveIndia guy's fault majorly first.. I mean how the hell did they manage to put chicken in coffee.. like this is a whole story altogether 😐 — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) June 3, 2022

Reacting to Sumit’s tweet, many shared their ordeals.

Zomato delivered a chicken dish to me instead of paneer. M a veggie btw. They apologised and promised to take this up. But it seems they aren't learning at all. — anshul goel (@xs2anshul) June 4, 2022

Coffee thru Zomato?

Isn't it a bit too stretched? — Rightology 🇮🇳 (@rightology) June 3, 2022

Its fault of third wave but yes zomato as delivery platform could have been more empathetic. Same happened with me through @SwiggyCares for other restaurant & they didn’t care too. Least these platforms can do is deplatform the accused restaurants — SaagPinni #EqualRightsForHindus (@shail_alive) June 3, 2022

But how do we believe that chicken came from the coffee? I just cannot understand?? — Raunak Sinha (@raunaksinha888) June 3, 2022

Did u select the veg option while ordering ? — fiberal (@swagbhai) June 4, 2022

Zomato has been under hot waters for several other blunders associated with the food, packaging, and delivery. One of the infamous incidents was when a Zomato delivery guy was caught on camera eating food meant for delivery.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.