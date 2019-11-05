'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' Trailer: Will Someone Please Tell Kartik Aaryan That Rape Jokes Are Not Funny?

"Biwi se sex maang lein toh hum bikhaari,

Biwi ko sex na de toh hum atyachaari,

Aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke usse sex haasil kar lena toh balaatkari bhi hum hai."

Kartik Aaryan's Chintu Tyagi says the above lines in yet another monologue in yet another crass comedy, Pati Patni Aur Woh, a genre Bollywood should have been done and dusted by now. The film, directed by Juno Chopra, is a remake of the 1978 classic, starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur and tries taking a humorous approach to adultery and extra-marital affairs.

In the brief two and a half minute trailer, Aaryan's Chintu exclaims how unfair it is when men are termed "rapists" when they manage to convince women to give in to their demands and have sex with them. Umm, isn't that what "rape" is by definition anyway? If you have to trick a woman into sleeping with you, then I hate to break it to you, that's rape.

May we also remind you that the year is 2019 and rape jokes just aren't funny any more?

In a country where crimes against women only seem to be increasing with every passing day, we surely do not need more regressive films which normalise marital rape (or, rape in general), thereby giving the men in India just another reason to justify their actions.

At 1.17, @TheAaryanKartik's character laments how "kisi tarah jugad laga sex hasil karne se" 'poor' men are labelled as rapists. Reducing consent & #MeToo to a joke, this is film making? Shame on you, @TheAaryanKartik & makers of #PatiPatniAurWoh !https://t.co/TbzcX13SGH — Shreya 🎶 (@ShreyaTeresita) November 4, 2019

Someone please tell Juno Chopra that it's 2019 and rape jokes are unacceptable.@TheAaryanKartik how did you agree to that dialogue? @Aparshakti @ananyapandayy @bhumipednekar @TSeries #PatiPatniAurWoh is same old Govinda crap being reheated and sold to us... shameful!! — Rupali Pant | रूपाली पंत | ਰੂਪਾਲੀ ਪਂਤ 🇮🇳 (@KrazyGal92) November 4, 2019

Not to sound like token Twitter ranter but like...How is this a thing in 2019?? #PatiPatniAurWoh trailer is embarrassing. Bhumi is so much better than this https://t.co/IKAKNGUGNJ — Suchin Mehrotra (@suchin545) November 4, 2019

"Biwi se sex maang lein toh hum bikhaari Biwi ko sex na de toh hum atyachaari Aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke usse sex haasil kar lena toh balaatkari bhi hum hai" I don't expect anything from a Kartik Aaryan movie but this is dismal https://t.co/q61BFOmD38 — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) November 4, 2019

This is not the first time Kartik Aaryan has made objectionable comments towards women in his movies. In Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Kartik's character has another monologue, the crux of which is, "ladkiyaan hote hi kameeni hai" and "problem yeh hai ki woh ladki hai." The long tirade against women seems to have one agenda - to bash women, generalised in the film as spoilt and constantly requiring attention, and to seek out sympathy for the poor, "trapped" mard who has nowhere to go but face the wrath of his girlfriend. This isn't surprising, given that Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1, also pretty much gives off the same vibe - that women don't seem to get the angst of men, who just want to be left alone.

In one of the monologues, which is sure to give you a headache, the actor says that men are tired of being ATM machines, drivers, bodyguards and slaves to women. We wonder what gave the filmmakers the impression that women are so helpless and fragile that they're practically incapable of taking care of themselves.

Of course, all of Kartik's monologues, which can only be called rants against women in general, seem to sit well with the Indian audience. Who cares about the movie when you have a series of dialogues which validate every unjustified and obnoxious claim men have ever made about women? In a society where women have to assert their rights and freedom every single day, dialogues like these can be used to substantiate violence or discrimination against them, thus pushing us back to square one!

In an interview, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik's co-star in Pati, Patni aur Woh, defends the film and rubbishes allegations that the movie is sexist and says that it is empowering to both genders. Sure, jokes about rape are just what we mean by women empowerment.

If you've missed the trailer, here goes:

