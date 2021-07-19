Patience to Shady Thumbnails: Indians List Hilarious 'Skills' They Learned on YouTube

YouTube India recently asked their followers on Twitter a question that threw open the floodgates for memes, sarcastic remarks and a slew of jokes being made at the expense of eminent personalities, advertisements and even YouTube itself. The barrage of jokes was brought on by one straightforward question from YouTube India: “One skill that you learned only because of YouTube?"

Some users shared some graphic jokes over pornographic material. Most remarks, however, were targeted at YouTube’s advertisement algorithm as well as the much-despised unskippable ads.

My patience level increased because of stupid irritating youtube ads— Dhyey Dattani (@DattaniDhyey) July 18, 2021

Patience. Coz of unskippable ads.— Gurmukh Singh (@Gurmukh224488) July 18, 2021

Ignore Zomato's ad despite being a foodie!— Shakespeare (@Chikoo_shake) July 18, 2021

Anger management coz of ads— शून्य (@zero_pnishad) July 18, 2021

Reaction time increased due to tapping on skip as soon as 5 sec is over— Gaurav Saini (@sainigaurav28) July 18, 2021

Many found a host of reasons over which they dragged YouTube, from wasting time doom-scrolling to learning to view video thumbnails with suspicion.

To waste a time very smoothly 🤐😆— Pooja Ranpara (@RanparaPooja) July 18, 2021

Fighting on useless topics…….— Pratyush Pandey (@Pratyus73271585) July 18, 2021

How Not To Trust Thumbnails 🤣🤣🤣— Aarohy Kapoor (@aarohy_kapoor) July 18, 2021

Several people spoke about YouTube’s policy on taking down videos and how that may involve the desire to not ruffle feathers.

No matter how crisp a video is posted, it’ll be taken down because some “influential” person’s ego is more important!— Vratik Ranka (@vratik_ranka) July 18, 2021

How to be underrated after making good stuff.— Mayur Kudmethe MK (@kudmethe_mk) July 18, 2021

How to take down relevant could ntent, because it's unflattering and grossly incompetent to image of some… that is deserved.— michael (@gr8tdane1) July 18, 2021

Apart from the light-hearted remarks, many users shared actual things that they learned on YouTube. The eclectic group of responses ranged from cooking, makeup, video-editing, to interview skills, confidence and language basics.

Make up thoda bht jitta bhi aata haiAnd cooking— Sonal (@Sonal00342814) July 18, 2021

That is : 'How to use Kinemaster & Powerdirector' 😅On a serious note, I was aware about these apps and their uses before being a Youtuber.— Himanshu Deepak Zibbu (@DeepakZibbu) July 18, 2021

YouTube India on Twitter keeps fans engaged with many such posts. They share memes and other creative questions that beg equally creative answers from fans and followers. Recently, they cited figures from popular culture and posed a question to followers. “Jethalal has Tarak, Rishi has Himanshi, Nicole has Sonal, who do you have?"

We just want to make it clear that we got You 😚 pic.twitter.com/q7PWKq2Pme— YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) July 16, 2021

On July 13, they also asked Twitter users if they could spend a day with a YouTube creator, who it would be. The handle asked the followers to tag those creators in the hopes that their dreams might come true.

Tag them and maybe your wish can come true 👉👈 pic.twitter.com/0S3meIAM5u— YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) July 13, 2021

Twitter’s tumultuous relationship with YouTube has often been the fodder for memes. This was made clear in May this year when YouTube faced a global outage and Twitterati buffered with existential memes. YouTube faced a reported global outage- something that was brought to attention by frustrated users themselves on Twitter after the website appeared to be broken for many around the world. The video-sharing and viewing website appeared blank for several users not just in India but across the world, while a handful also faced login issues. Downdetector, a website that gives the real-time status of websites, confirmed that at least 90% of the viewers were unable to watch videos. Assuming that their Internet was down, several folks took to microblogging site Twitter to confirm that their wifi was working just fine after all.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here