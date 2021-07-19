CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#MonsoonSession#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News» Buzz» Patience to Shady Thumbnails: Indians List Hilarious 'Skills' They Learned on YouTube
3-MIN READ

Patience to Shady Thumbnails: Indians List Hilarious 'Skills' They Learned on YouTube

YouTube India asked Twitterati what skills they learned from it. Credit: Twitter/@YouTubeIndia

YouTube India asked Twitterati what skills they learned from it. Credit: Twitter/@YouTubeIndia

YouTube India asked Twitter users what they had learned only from the video-streaming platform. Answers ranged from cooking, makeup to wasting time.

YouTube India recently asked their followers on Twitter a question that threw open the floodgates for memes, sarcastic remarks and a slew of jokes being made at the expense of eminent personalities, advertisements and even YouTube itself. The barrage of jokes was brought on by one straightforward question from YouTube India: “One skill that you learned only because of YouTube?"

Some users shared some graphic jokes over pornographic material. Most remarks, however, were targeted at YouTube’s advertisement algorithm as well as the much-despised unskippable ads.

RELATED STORIES

Many found a host of reasons over which they dragged YouTube, from wasting time doom-scrolling to learning to view video thumbnails with suspicion.

Several people spoke about YouTube’s policy on taking down videos and how that may involve the desire to not ruffle feathers.

Apart from the light-hearted remarks, many users shared actual things that they learned on YouTube. The eclectic group of responses ranged from cooking, makeup, video-editing, to interview skills, confidence and language basics.

YouTube India on Twitter keeps fans engaged with many such posts. They share memes and other creative questions that beg equally creative answers from fans and followers. Recently, they cited figures from popular culture and posed a question to followers. “Jethalal has Tarak, Rishi has Himanshi, Nicole has Sonal, who do you have?"

On July 13, they also asked Twitter users if they could spend a day with a YouTube creator, who it would be. The handle asked the followers to tag those creators in the hopes that their dreams might come true.

Twitter’s tumultuous relationship with YouTube has often been the fodder for memes. This was made clear in May this year when YouTube faced a global outage and Twitterati buffered with existential memes. YouTube faced a reported global outage- something that was brought to attention by frustrated users themselves on Twitter after the website appeared to be broken for many around the world. The video-sharing and viewing website appeared blank for several users not just in India but across the world, while a handful also faced login issues. Downdetector, a website that gives the real-time status of websites, confirmed that at least 90% of the viewers were unable to watch videos. Assuming that their Internet was down, several folks took to microblogging site Twitter to confirm that their wifi was working just fine after all.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 19, 2021, 13:18 IST