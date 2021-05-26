Patient Dances with Doctor after Beating Covid in Bengaluru Hospital, Viral Video Wins Internet

Contracting covid-19 has a severe impact on one’s physical as well as mental health. In such times, wherein people are struggling to find hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and medicines, it is obvious that gloominess and helplessness is all around. The second wave of the virus has left many families across India devastated after their loved ones succumbed to the virus. While the country at large is dealing with grief and trauma, it is only news of the recovery of strangers and happy videos from hospitals that tend to bring a smile on one’s face.

Recently, a dance video of a doctor and a patient who beat coronavirus is going viral on the internet. In the happy clip shared by ERT Bangalore, the doctor clad in PPE kit can be seen grooving with a patient in a general ward of a Bangalore-based hospital. The two of them can be seen dancing to the tunes of a Bollywood track.

Kumar was critical when we received a request to help him find a bed. 7 days later he sent us his victory dance against Covid just before getting discharged from the Hospital. #ERTStories #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/pPU5Hg5OjW— ERT Bangalore (@ErtBangalore) May 25, 2021

The patient identifies himself as Kumar. The man is an ambulance driver who tested positive for COVID-19. In order to know the intensity of the infection, he got a CT scan done. The score of his CT scan was 18/25 and his oxygen saturation was around 75. Due to the severity of his condition, he was advised of hospitalisation. But, since there were no beds, he went to Mysore in a hope to find one. Unfortunately, he was unable to find a bed there as well. As a result, he approached the ERT team who helped him find a bed in Bengaluru.

Since the organisation had assisted him in finding the bed, they checked on him to know how he was doing after seven days. To describe his well-being Kumar sent this happy dance video which was recorded before he got discharged from the hospital. After being discharged on May 25, Kumar has been advised to stay in home isolation and he is complying with the same.

