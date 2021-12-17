Patient Under Anaesthesia Swipes Through Phone on Operation Table, Amuses Doctors

Humans have always been prone to distraction. With smartphones, which have put the world at our fingertips, we now have a new form of distraction. We can’t imagine living a moment without our gadgets nowadays and more than half of the day is spent swiping on our smartphones, be it for work or just plain entertainment. But fancy being so addicted to your cellphone that you are swiping through plain air even when you are not in your full consciousness. A video of a female patient just gone viral for the same. The patient, who appears to be lying on an operating table, is seen making a gesture with her hands which resembles swiping through a phone. According to doctors, she had been given anaesthesia and had not fully recovered from it. The gesture was made when she was just half-conscious. As she swiped vigorously through the air, the doctors played along with her and asked her if the supposed phone had a signal to which she answered ‘yes’, which left the doctors baffled.

The video has gone viral on the microblogging platform Sina Weibo, which is one of the largest Chinese social media platforms, The clip has amused a lot of users who have flooded the comments section. One of the comments read, “I have a similar experience too! I once shouted to the doctors that I don’t want to go back to work when I had not yet fully recovered from the overall anaesthesia."

Yet another user joked, “Swiping the phone has clearly been engraved in her DNA."

This is not the first time that amusing stories have come out of the surgery room.

In June 2020, a man named Jim Murphy, who had an ultra-rare brain tumour was operated upon for 5 hours, during which period he clicked and sent selfies to his family and friends. He had chosen to go for an awake craniotomy, being brought around for part of the surgery so that doctors could assess his motor skills.

