Patients at Kerala's Covid Care Centre Dance to Celebrate Inmate's Nikaah Ceremony on Video Call

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc across the world. It has brought the economy to the standstill and led to cancellation or postponement of exams, important meetings and family functions. Many people have had to defer their marriage too. But some have not allowed COVID-19 to affect them.

Recently, a video of a COVID care centre surfaced on social media. The video shows people dancing around a bride at the COVID care centre in Mattanchery, Ernakulam.

According to The Indian Express, the marriage ceremony hit a hurdle when the bride contracted the infection. She had to go to the COVID care centre for treatment, owing to which the family was faced with a choice of delaying the nikaah ceremony.

However, the families decided against it and the marriage was solemnised over a video call. To cheer up the bride who couldn't be present at her nikaah ceremony, the inmates of the Covid care centre surprised her with a dance.

She could be seen participating in the rituals through video calling in the clip, while the other patients at the centre cheer her up. Towards the end of the video, all the inmates gather to click a selfie with the bride.

This is not the first time that patients at a COVID care centre have been seen enjoying. Reports of doctors dancing with patients have also surfaced.

A report came to the fore in July informing that doctors danced with COVID-19-infected people at a COVID Care Centre in Delhi’s Akshardham.

Another video of COVID patients dancing at a quarantine centre in Karnataka cheered netizens up. It was also put out on social media in July by ANI. In the clip, mask-clad patients can be seen grooving to regional and Bollywood music. They were doing it while maintaining physical distancing.