1-MIN READ

Patna Beggar Singing Old American Song in Fluent English Has Captivated the Internet

The man was seen on the streets of Patna and many on Twitter appreciated his fluent English speaking and singing skills | Image credit: Twitter

A beggar who identified himself as 'Sunny Baba' was caught on tape performing the popular 1959 song 'He'll Have to Go' by American musician Jim Reeves.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 2:12 PM IST
After the phenomenal popularity of Internet sensation Ranu Mondal who went viral after being discovered singing on a railway platform, a beggar from Patna, Bihar has been grabbing the eyes and ears of netizens with his rendition of a popular English song.

In a video that is going viral on the internet, a beggar who identified himself as "Sunny Baba" can be seen speaking fluent English and then performing the popular 1959 song "He'll Have to Go" by American musician Jim Reeves.

The video started with the cameraperson asking a few questions to the Sunny in English to which he responded with ease. When asked what he did for a living, Sunny simply said, "I beg". When asked what else he did to spay his time, Sunny joyfully replied that he was a singer and dancer.

He then went on to sing the Jim Reeves song, which he seemed to know by heart.

The video has been garnering thousands of views, likes, and shares on Twitter since being uploaded.


