Patna Beggar Singing Old American Song in Fluent English Has Captivated the Internet

After the phenomenal popularity of Internet sensation Ranu Mondal who went viral after being discovered singing on a railway platform, a beggar from Patna, Bihar has been grabbing the eyes and ears of netizens with his rendition of a popular English song.

In a video that is going viral on the internet, a beggar who identified himself as "Sunny Baba" can be seen speaking fluent English and then performing the popular 1959 song "He'll Have to Go" by American musician Jim Reeves.

The video started with the cameraperson asking a few questions to the Sunny in English to which he responded with ease. When asked what he did for a living, Sunny simply said, "I beg". When asked what else he did to spay his time, Sunny joyfully replied that he was a singer and dancer.

He then went on to sing the Jim Reeves song, which he seemed to know by heart.

This man, a beggar from Patna sings Jim Reeves "He'll have to go".

Priceless ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lJdoRjrxMa — Vandana (@VandanaJayrajan) April 20, 2020

The video has been garnering thousands of views, likes, and shares on Twitter since being uploaded.

Wonder what circumstances would have compelled him to be on the streets & beg ! Yet he looks so content ! This is a classic instance of having achieve Viveka (disenchantment) & Vairagya (detachment) from desires & he is clearly looking inward



This is a lovely share 🙏🏻 — Besura Taansane (@BesuraTaansane) April 21, 2020

What a voice check his proper.accent maintained 👌👌 — नेत्रा डाऊ 🙏🇮🇳 (@onlyonenetra) April 20, 2020

Gentleman Jim, as he was always known, has been one of my favourites. This gentleman on the Patna streets sang “He’ll have to go” so beautifully. Thanks for sharing 😊 — Gp Capt Christopher (Retd) (@bcchristopher) April 21, 2020

Fills my heart with joy and melancholy at the same time. — Atul Prasad (@Atul_m2i) April 21, 2020



