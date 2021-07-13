Patna Doctors Remove 82 Teeth From Jaw of Teenager Suffering From Rare Condition

The saying of the more the merrier did not apply in this case of a Bihar teenager who had to undergo a 3-hour operation to remove extra 82 teeth from his mouth. Yes, you read that right. While generally there are only 32 teeth in a human’s mouth, a rare tumour of the jaw caused an unwanted growth of extra teeth in the mouth of 17-year-old Nitish Kumar.

Nitish who belongs to Bihar’s Arah district had been suffering from a rare jaw condition called complex odontoma, for the past 5 years. His condition deteriorated over the past few years because of the lack of treatment. He ran from hospital to hospital in hope of getting some relief before finally arriving at Patna’s Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences.

After an initial consultation, doctors conducted several tests and scans that revealed that Nitish’s tumour had grown into a serious condition and if it were not removed by operation, the problem could further turn into cancer.

Finally, the date for the operation was schedule and an experienced team of doctors that included Dr Priyanka Singh and Dr Javed Iqbal from the dental department of IGIMS, conducted a 3-hour long surgery to remove this tumour. At the end of the operation, even the medical team was surprised to discover 82 teeth in Nitish’s mouth.

Speaking about the case, Dr Priyanka said this rare tumour could have been caused due to deformity in the process of formation of jaws and teeth because of genetic reasons or an injury to the jaw.

However, this is not the first time a case like this has been reported in India. In 2019, a team of doctors from Chennai performed surgery to remove 527 teeth from the mouth of a 7-year-old boy named Ravindranath. The abnormal growth of teeth embedded in the jawbone was not visible from outside the mouth.

