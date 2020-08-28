BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Patna Teacher Wins Praise for Teaching Science Online with Precision in Desi Style

This teacher from Patna is going beyond the conventional methods to teach students in desi style. Credits: Twitter

Khan sir, who runs a coaching class in Patna, uses virtual reality to explain different topics to students. But what makes his lectures different is the fact that he gives a fun desi touch while explaining things.

Just imagine how convenient it would be if someone could teach you the most difficult languages in your mother tongue, making it really simple to understand.

Khan sir, a teacher hailing from Patna, is a true guide for his students. He prefers to teach them and make them understand in the regional language wherever necessary. Khan runs an online YouTube channel to teach students. While he speaks in Hindi, the teacher does not shy away in using his unique desi style, making learning a fun thing.

Indian Police Service officer Arun Bothra recently shared a video from one of Khan sir’s online classes, where the teacher can be seen teaching about airplane landings and how crashes occur. Talking about Precision Approach Path Indicator or PAPI, Khan sir uses words like ‘Ek tho’ and ‘thok denge’.

The IPS officer shared the clip with the caption, “I would have topped the UPSC If I had a teacher like him”.

Well, given the unique teaching style, we too agree to the tweet. More than 3 lakh people have viewed the 2-minute clip, gathering 20 thousand likes within a day.

A user wrote, “Actually, the new education system should think about this. Local language should be the mode of education. How easily we will learn more.”

Here’s what others had to add:

What do think about this teaching method? Isn't it amazing, Tell us!

