Patna Teacher Wins Praise for Teaching Science Online with Precision in Desi Style

Just imagine how convenient it would be if someone could teach you the most difficult languages in your mother tongue, making it really simple to understand.

Khan sir, a teacher hailing from Patna, is a true guide for his students. He prefers to teach them and make them understand in the regional language wherever necessary. Khan runs an online YouTube channel to teach students. While he speaks in Hindi, the teacher does not shy away in using his unique desi style, making learning a fun thing.

Indian Police Service officer Arun Bothra recently shared a video from one of Khan sir’s online classes, where the teacher can be seen teaching about airplane landings and how crashes occur. Talking about Precision Approach Path Indicator or PAPI, Khan sir uses words like ‘Ek tho’ and ‘thok denge’.

The IPS officer shared the clip with the caption, “I would have topped the UPSC If I had a teacher like him”.

Well, given the unique teaching style, we too agree to the tweet. More than 3 lakh people have viewed the 2-minute clip, gathering 20 thousand likes within a day.

A user wrote, “Actually, the new education system should think about this. Local language should be the mode of education. How easily we will learn more.”

Here’s what others had to add:

I swear sir,Sometimes, something’s can b explained so easily & comfortably.In school v had a Tibetan gentleman who taught us history. He came b4 Jacky Chan in our lives.Mr Tenzin would actually enact a battle scene between Porus & Alexander. It was a mono Act. Taught us well — Col Hunny Bakshi, VSM (@colhunnybakshi) August 27, 2020

That's why teaching should be promoted in local language. Students would be able to grasp clearly. I liked his way of teaching. — शुभम (@Shubhamdoneria) August 27, 2020

What a teacher!! — Anupriya Singh (@cricketwoman) August 27, 2020

I don't think there is any topic which he can't teach Khan Sir is just superb — Be_Positive (@its_anu) August 27, 2020

His way of teaching is awesome.....and very informative...Long last in memory..Just check the whole video and then decide...Just search the whole video on you tube (KhanbGS research centre) pic.twitter.com/Qws2uJ8xGK — SONAM ARYA (@Sonakashi23) August 27, 2020

What do think about this teaching method? Isn't it amazing, Tell us!