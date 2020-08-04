Patna Temple to Distribute 1.25 Lakh 'Raghupati Laddoos' to Mark Ram Temple Event in Ayodhya

As many as 1.25 lakh 'Raghupati Laddoos' will be distributed by Patna's Mahavir Mandir Trust on the occasion of 'bhoomi pujan' of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

Out of over 1.25 lakh laddoos, 51,000 laddoos will be handed over to Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on the occasion of foundation laying ceremony of the temple, reports ANI.

The rest of the laddoos will be reportedly sent to temples in Janaki's birth place at Sitamarhi in Bihar and to about 25 pilgrimage places, believed to have been graced by Lord Ram's footprints.

These laddoos, which are being made with pure cow ghee, will also be distributed "among devotees of Lord Ram and Hanuman in Bihar".

The Mahavir Mandir trustee Acharya Kishore Kunal said that the Trust has already donated a contribution of Rs 2 crores to Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and will give a total of more Rs 10 crores for the construction of Ram temple.

They are also running a 'Ram Rasoi' free of cost for Ram devotees in Ayodhya.

( with inputs from ANI )​