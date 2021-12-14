Patna's Iconic Gandhi Maidan Gets Giant Open Air Theatre

Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, on Sunday, witnessed a gigantic event both literally and figuratively as a country’s biggest open-air theatre unveiled a 42 feet high and 72 feet wide inflatable screen on its lawns.

Inaugurated more than a year back, the project, which was undertaken as part of the smart city project had hit an operational standstill since September 2020 due to restrictions placed to curb the spread of Covid-19. Not one single show had been screened here since its inauguration until Sunday.

Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par, screened on the first day, was watched by hundreds of people, following which the giant inflatable screen was wrapped up. The open-air theatre is being operated via a temporary control room near Gate no 4, which was specifically set up to screen documentaries and movies during the evening hours.

According to Harshita, the public relations officer at Patna Smart City Project Limited (PSCPL), there will be screenings of movies, documentaries and sports events at the theatre every Saturday and Sunday, while assuring that adequate safety and security measures have been taken for the viewers. She also said that PSCPL was looking forward to organizing a film festival sometime in the near future.

“The mega screen is the biggest outdoor screen in the country which enables more than 5,000 people to watch shows simultaneously. The audience can watch shows from 30 feet to 300 feet distance. Several metro cities have open theatres but their audience capacity is limited to 300 people”, Harshita added.

Additionally, PSCPL released a statement revealing the cost for project completion to be at ₹6.98 crores with the incorporation of ‘edge blending technology and sound system’. The full high-definition mega screen will be utilised to broadcast films, documentaries, outdoor projections apart from live telecast of sports events on weekends for free, PSCPL said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.