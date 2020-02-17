'Patriotic, Brahmin Bride Needed': This Absurd Matrimonial Ad Has Left Social Media Fuming
It's 2020, and yet matrimonial ads seem to be as regressive as ever.
matrimonial ad
A viral matrimonial advertisement, jam packed with sexism, elitism, casteism and so-called "nationalist" sentiments, has caused social media to explode with anger owing to the superficial and shallow demands made by those who put it out.
The ad, which has evidently been published in a newspaper, is for a certain Dr. Abhinao Kumar, BDS. While he has a long list of characteristics ready for his wife-to-be, he is himself unemployed. But that didn't stop him from looking for a wife who is an "Indian Hindu Brahmin girl working from Jharkhand or Bihar." That's not all. Apart from the usual demands of a fair and beautiful bride, the woman in question also has to be an expert in raising a child.
She also needs to be a patriotic individual and help in improving India's 'military capabilities'. But this wouldn't be the first matrimonial ad to make such ludicrous demands and it certainly wouldn't be the last. Every time you open the matrimonial section of a newspaper, you'll be greeted with such misogynistic and classist ads with absurd requirements. While you might be thinking who would even respond to such ads, let us remind you that the marriage industry in the country has a turnover of more than 50 billion dollars.
The ad in question pretty much covers India's definition of an "adarsh bahu" - a tall, fair and lovely woman who can take care of kids and her husband, care for him, cook and clean for him. And now, she must also be patriotic. It's 2020 and yet matrimonial ads seem to be as regressive as ever.
Although we cannot verify the source of the ad, it has generated some buzz on Twitter and Reddit due to its problematic content:
*Presently not working*Best matrimonial ad. pic.twitter.com/CB1FpYgVVH— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 16, 2020
A One of a kind matrimonial ad 😂 people r seriously losing it now! https://t.co/54sNQLoMdI— June Banerjee (@junebanerjee8) February 17, 2020
Ppah! Such details in a matrimonial ad. I can't imagine living with him. 😛 https://t.co/eWlhK0h8h9— Deepa Iyer (@jiljilramamani) February 17, 2020
The greatest matrimonial ad ever which perfectly encapsulates average Indian Hindu nationalist mentality 👇This one is gonna go down in history. Sign of times. pic.twitter.com/FmmNuQlq6Y— ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨਾਗਰਿਕ (@akdwaaz) February 16, 2020
Best Matrimonial ad ever!☺️ pic.twitter.com/Vn72Vqitlm— Abhishek Dhakrey (@abhishekdhakrey) February 17, 2020
This is by far the most unreal matrimonial ad I have ever seen. Sincerely hope he remains unmarried for his life. https://t.co/xErehq0FKZ— Bhas (@cbhas23) February 16, 2020
Chalo, now “Patriotism” makes it to matrimonial ads too. https://t.co/yORNIkSwWH— Aneesha Bedi (@AneeshaBedi) February 16, 2020
