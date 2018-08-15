Patriotism Should Be In Your Hearts, Not Hands: Don't Buy a Tiranga This Independence Day



So every one of you out on the streets or well.. any where in India can see the tricolor being sold on the streets, traffic signals, near food stalls, outside buildings, public spaces.

Buying these flags is NOT PATRIOTIC.

— Sara Mahdi (@sarumahdi) August 15, 2018



Allow me to explain:

#1 The plastic #tiranga #tricolor- is plastic. ENOUGH SAID. #Plastic You’re going to buy this flag which will only inflate your country pride or whatever that feeing you have is for one second and degrade the environment for longer than our freedom struggle.



— Sara Mahdi (@sarumahdi) August 15, 2018





Allow me to explain:

#1 The plastic #tiranga #tricolor- is plastic. ENOUGH SAID. #Plastic You’re going to buy this flag which will only inflate your country pride or whatever that feeing you have is for one second and degrade the environment for longer than our freedom struggle.

— Sara Mahdi (@sarumahdi) August 15, 2018



#india #IndepenceDay2018

PAPER FLAGS ARE NO GOOD EITHER. According to HOD Dept of Polymer + Surface Engg, Inst of Chemical Tech -

“Approx 93% of paper comes from chopping treees down and an average of 5 LITRES of water is required to produce ONE PIECE OF A4 SIZED PAPER. “

5!!!



— Sara Mahdi (@sarumahdi) August 15, 2018





The flag sellers laminate the #tiranga flag with #plastic coating to protect it against tear and rains, which makes these flags difficult to recycle. So that’s a double whammy.

. #IndependanceDay #IndiaAt72

— Sara Mahdi (@sarumahdi) August 15, 2018



While the various state governments have advised the masses to NOT BUY plastic flags, and instead buy paper flags. Leading scientists and waste management experts advise in buying flas made from recycled materials instead of paper OR plastic.

In my opinion - don’t buy ANY FLAG.



— Sara Mahdi (@sarumahdi) August 15, 2018





Buying a flag that will fly off your car, or fall off your collar in about a week- is useless+ creates waste.Remember you can only recycle to a limit. Its really down-cycling till you cantanymore.Also recycling paper uses chemicals too.Everything HAS FOOTPRINT ON THE ENVIRONMENT.

— Sara Mahdi (@sarumahdi) August 15, 2018



That fact I tweeted earlier about 5 litres of water being required to produce one A4 sized sheet of paper? ADD CHEMICALS + bleaching agents to it - ie more water + now theres chemical waste from that process that is flowing somewhere - polluting as it flows.

⚗️



— Sara Mahdi (@sarumahdi) August 15, 2018





Paper is not given enough attention as opposed to the environmental footprint it creates. The world’s negative sentiment against plastic makes us believe that paper is a great alternative earth friendly choice. BUT IT IS NOT, friends. ‍♀️

— Sara Mahdi (@sarumahdi) August 15, 2018



Not Everything that is tagged ‘recyclable’ ♻️is RECYCLED. That’s a whole other thing. The recycling ‘journey’ starts by responsible citizens segregating materials like dry and wet waste - paper, wood, metals, plastic, etc and then disposing them.



— Sara Mahdi (@sarumahdi) August 15, 2018





For winning the battle against garbage- we need to establish an effective ecosystem for waste management. We know it. #IndiaAt71 needs this

But while everyone works towards setting this up... India also needs you to say no to buying that plastic, paper or recycled flag today.

— Sara Mahdi (@sarumahdi) August 15, 2018



Because you REFUSING these things - will be an act of patriotism. A true one.

The rest is just propaganda.

♥️is in the heart an action - not in a purchase. #Tiranga #JaiHind #HappyIndependenceDay2018



— Sara Mahdi (@sarumahdi) August 15, 2018

