Patriotism Should Be In Your Hearts, Not Hands: Don't Buy a Tiranga This Independence Day
Your patriotism should be in your heart - not in your purchases.
And while flags are the most common symbol of representing a country - for a country like India, it is slightly problematic. Primarily because the tiny flags you see people holding and waving are made out of plastic. And after your Independence day celebration is over - you simply discard it - and it becomes yet another non-biodegradable factor polluting the environment.
Sara Mahdi, a 26-year-old who is an independent master scuba diver, currently with Sanctuary Asia, pointed out how your expressing your patriotism by buying flags is problematic in a Twitter thread.
So every one of you out on the streets or well.. any where in India can see the tricolor being sold on the streets, traffic signals, near food stalls, outside buildings, public spaces.
Buying these flags is NOT PATRIOTIC.
Allow me to explain:
#1 The plastic #tiranga #tricolor- is plastic. ENOUGH SAID. #Plastic You’re going to buy this flag which will only inflate your country pride or whatever that feeing you have is for one second and degrade the environment for longer than our freedom struggle.
And if you thought plastic was the only problem, you're wrong.
PAPER FLAGS ARE NO GOOD EITHER. According to HOD Dept of Polymer + Surface Engg, Inst of Chemical Tech -
“Approx 93% of paper comes from chopping treees down and an average of 5 LITRES of water is required to produce ONE PIECE OF A4 SIZED PAPER. “
5!!!
The flag sellers laminate the #tiranga flag with #plastic coating to protect it against tear and rains, which makes these flags difficult to recycle. So that’s a double whammy.
While the various state governments have advised the masses to NOT BUY plastic flags, and instead buy paper flags. Leading scientists and waste management experts advise in buying flas made from recycled materials instead of paper OR plastic.
In my opinion - don’t buy ANY FLAG.
Mahdi, who has dived in several parts of the world, says, "I can sadly say that no matter how beautiful or diverse each dive has been, no dive has been without minutest piece or shred of plastic as well as wet wipes, bottle caps, and cutlery stuck in coral."
Buying a flag that will fly off your car, or fall off your collar in about a week- is useless+ creates waste.Remember you can only recycle to a limit. Its really down-cycling till you cantanymore.Also recycling paper uses chemicals too.Everything HAS FOOTPRINT ON THE ENVIRONMENT.
That fact I tweeted earlier about 5 litres of water being required to produce one A4 sized sheet of paper? ADD CHEMICALS + bleaching agents to it - ie more water + now theres chemical waste from that process that is flowing somewhere - polluting as it flows.
Paper is not given enough attention as opposed to the environmental footprint it creates. The world’s negative sentiment against plastic makes us believe that paper is a great alternative earth friendly choice. BUT IT IS NOT, friends. ♀️
Not Everything that is tagged ‘recyclable’ ♻️is RECYCLED. That’s a whole other thing. The recycling ‘journey’ starts by responsible citizens segregating materials like dry and wet waste - paper, wood, metals, plastic, etc and then disposing them.
Mahdi states how, "Showing off patriotism is just that - showing off."
"And it may be very important to some in the age of social media - for creating a beautiful visual," she said.
Indeed, every Independence day our social media homepages are littered with pictures of flags. "But nobody talks about the visual of hundreds of thousands of flags that find their way to the coast or the streets or in a turtles system or in a landfill. Nobody wants to put that on their snap or Insta story," she added.
She also said that this isn't limited to just Independence day or just flags - but extends well into festivals and other Indian customs.
For winning the battle against garbage- we need to establish an effective ecosystem for waste management. We know it. #IndiaAt71 needs this
But while everyone works towards setting this up... India also needs you to say no to buying that plastic, paper or recycled flag today.
Because you REFUSING these things - will be an act of patriotism. A true one.
The rest is just propaganda.
♥️is in the heart an action - not in a purchase. #Tiranga #JaiHind #HappyIndependenceDay2018
Mahdi sums it up best when she states how - "The heart is in an action. Not a purchase."
This Independence day, and for the many more to come, consider once about how much you actually care for your country - and then take the appropriate step.
