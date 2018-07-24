English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Paul McCartney Recreates the Iconic Beatles Photo at Abbey Road 49 Years Later
Revisiting the same old road - 49 years later.
Revisiting the same old road - 49 years later.
When you think of The Beatles, it is the cover of their album, 'Abbey Road' that comes to mind first. Almost everyone has seen the picture - it is perhaps the most common Beatles poster you see anywhere.
This album cover of Abbey Road was unique because it had no printed words. It was simply just a picture of The Beatles crossing a street, taken from the side.
The album was titled 'Abbey Road' because it led to 'Abbey Studios' where the album was recorded - and is even at present day a very reputed studio which has had artists like Pink Floyd record there.
Yesterday, 49 years after the iconic cover was shot, Paul McCarthy crossed the same road - this time, however, on his own.
He posted a clip on Instagram of the moment, recreating the cover from almost 50 years ago.
In the video, McCartney struts around poses in the middle of the road for a snap, and the continues walking. The reason for his visit was holding a surprise gig at Abbey Road Studios for promotion of his solo album Egypt Station.
Even though we wish that all four members of the Beatles could have re-created the photo, McCartney walking across the road is a reminder of how popular the Beatles still continue to be.
Also Watch
This album cover of Abbey Road was unique because it had no printed words. It was simply just a picture of The Beatles crossing a street, taken from the side.
The album was titled 'Abbey Road' because it led to 'Abbey Studios' where the album was recorded - and is even at present day a very reputed studio which has had artists like Pink Floyd record there.
Yesterday, 49 years after the iconic cover was shot, Paul McCarthy crossed the same road - this time, however, on his own.
He posted a clip on Instagram of the moment, recreating the cover from almost 50 years ago.
In the video, McCartney struts around poses in the middle of the road for a snap, and the continues walking. The reason for his visit was holding a surprise gig at Abbey Road Studios for promotion of his solo album Egypt Station.
Even though we wish that all four members of the Beatles could have re-created the photo, McCartney walking across the road is a reminder of how popular the Beatles still continue to be.
Also Watch
-
Commonly Confused Emojis on World Emoji Day
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Order Food On The Go With The New App
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Watch: The Week That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
Watch: The News That Wasn’t With Cyrus Broacha
Commonly Confused Emojis on World Emoji Day
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Friday 13 July , 2018 Order Food On The Go With The New App
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Watch: The Week That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
Monday 23 July , 2018 Watch: The News That Wasn’t With Cyrus Broacha
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Actress Shamita Shetty Not Happy with Her BMW 630i GT Service, Complains on Instagram
- At 16, Lakshya Sen is on Course to be the Next Big Thing in Indian Badminton
- Exclusive: Angad Bedi Breaks Silence Over Rumoured Ex Nora Fatehi's Shocking Statement on His Wedding
- The Bizarre Reason Why Shraddha Kapoor Wiped Out All of Her Instagram Photos & Videos
- 'I'm German When I Win, Immigrant When I Lose': Ozil Quits Germany Football Team
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...