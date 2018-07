Paul McCartney Recreates the Iconic Beatles Photo at Abbey Road 49 Years Later

🎥@maryamccartney #PaulMcCartney #EgyptStation #AbbeyRoad

When you think of The Beatles, it is the cover of their album, 'Abbey Road' that comes to mind first. Almost everyone has seen the picture - it is perhaps the most common Beatles poster you see anywhere.This album cover of Abbey Road was unique because it had no printed words. It was simply just a picture of The Beatles crossing a street, taken from the side.The album was titled 'Abbey Road' because it led to 'Abbey Studios' where the album was recorded - and is even at present day a very reputed studio which has had artists like Pink Floyd record there.Yesterday, 49 years after the iconic cover was shot, Paul McCarthy crossed the same road - this time, however, on his own.He posted a clip on Instagram of the moment, recreating the cover from almost 50 years ago.In the video, McCartney struts around poses in the middle of the road for a snap, and the continues walking. The reason for his visit was holding a surprise gig at Abbey Road Studios for promotion of his solo album Egypt Station. Even though we wish that all four members of the Beatles could have re-created the photo, McCartney walking across the road is a reminder of how popular the Beatles still continue to be.