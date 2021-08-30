CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » Paul Rudd Revisits Desi Restaurant in UK to Polish Off Kolkata-style Biryani
Paul Rudd Revisits Desi Restaurant in UK to Polish Off Kolkata-style Biryani

Paul Rudd went back to his favourite Indian restaurant in London to enjoy Kolkata biryani. (Image: Twitter)

A photo uploaded by the restaurant’s owner, chef Asma Khan has yet again gone viral on Twitter which showed both her and actor Paul Rudd smiling after what can be only a hearty meal of Kolkata biryani.

Hollywood star and perennially ‘young’ Paul Rudd seems to have developed a real nice soft spot in his heart and taste buds for Indian food. Rudd, who played Ant-Man in the Marvel cinematic universe went to enjoy Indian fare at the Darjeeling Express in London. A photo uploaded by the restaurant’s owner, chef Asma Khan has yet again gone viral on Twitter. Khan shared the photo of both her and Rudd smiling in a selfie with a caption that suggested the Marvel hero enjoyed good ol’ Calcutta-style biryani this time.

Welcome back to @Darjeelingldn Paul Rudd! Today was our #BiryaniSupperclub and I was so happy to serve #Calcutta Dum Biryani to Paul.

The Calcutta Dum Biryani has a cult following among the masses and with a

jumbo-sized potato with juicy chicken/mutton pieces, it also contains a boiled egg served along with the delectable rice preparation.

Khan’s tweet went viral and Twitter users and desis were overjoyed as they also took it as a sign as to how the actor has a weak spot for desi food. Check out a few comments here:

For many users, the talk also veered towards the apparent ‘vampire’ syndrome of the actor as he NEVER seems to age. One user even asked Khan if she serves the ‘elixir of life’ and which is why Rudd keeps coming back to the restaurant.

This is not the first time Rudd was seen enjoying desi fare at Khan’s London restaurant. Earlier in August, Rudd came down to the restaurant with Schitt’s Creek maker and actor Dan Levy where the duo enjoyed Indian food. As part of their meal, they were seen having poori, potato curry, mutton, pulao and sweets that looked like rosogollas, hinting at a typical Indian thali.

Rudd does seem to have become sort of a regular indeed at Khan’s restaurant as the former had also come to savour the food with his family last month on July 17. And the next time when he came, Dan Levy had tagged alongside him with some other people and the group had purchased 6 tickets to the restaurant’s ‘Saturday Calcutta to Darjeeling lunch supperclub.’

first published:August 30, 2021, 12:27 IST