Paul Rudd, Dan Levy Relished Desi Thali in London and Fans Can't Keep Calm

Social media is freaking out after a photo of actors Paul Rudd and Dan Levy enjoying Indian food at the Darjeeling Express in London was uploaded by the restaurant’s owner, chef Asma Khan. In the viral photo, Rudd, who plays Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Schitt’s Creek co-creator and star Levy were seen having poori, potato curry, mutton, pulao and sweets that looked like rosogollas, hinting at a typical Indian thali. In a tweet, Khan said, “It’s the Royal Thali from our dinner menu - a selection of dishes that are served together in a traditional tray."

When Paul Rudd returns to your restaurant and brings Dan Levy with him!!! pic.twitter.com/pkRtnF9pDt— Asma Khan (@Asma_KhanLDN) August 1, 2021

This is not the first time that Rudd visited the Indian restaurant. Khan, who appeared on season 6 of Netflix’s Chef’s Table said that the actor had earlier visited the restaurant with his family on July 17. She told People, “When we saw the name Paul Rudd in the booking site- we did not think it was THE Paul Rudd who had purchased 6 tickets to our Saturday Calcutta to Darjeeling lunch supperclub. It was!"

She added, “He was so wonderful- he was kind and generous in his comments about the food and my @chefstablenetflix documentary. He kindly agreed to take pictures with guests and my team before he left."

Both Rudd and Levy have a huge fanbase and they could not keep calm after seeing them have dinner together.

Paul Rudd looking young is nothing new but I enjoy this greater revelation that him and Dan Levy are like bffs https://t.co/UPHn7bUVOp— Kushaan Shah (@kushaanshah) August 2, 2021

How do I explain my kid that the guy on the right is 15 years older than the guy on the left.. https://t.co/MZkqKdM8zJ— Wabdul (@Wisemanabdul_) August 3, 2021

so curious about the order! Everything in front of them looks amazing. I'll have the Paul Rudd platter thanks— afrobella (@afrobella) August 1, 2021

I want to have a curry with Paul Rudd and @danjlevy. This is too amazing. https://t.co/eQ5I3zocKY— Georgina Homer (@GeorginaF_Homer) August 3, 2021

I saw that pic of Paul Rudd and Dan Levy eating Indian food together and made it about me somehow— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 1, 2021

Some users even speculated that Levy might feature in the upcoming ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’. A user said, “If Dan Levy is in the new Ant-Man movie I will LOSE IT."

