Paul Rudd Pens Heartwarming Letter for Boy Whose Classmates Refused to Sign His Yearbook

Beloved actor Paul Rudd made a generous gesture by sending an encouraging letter along with a signed Ant-Man helmet to a 12-year-old boy from Colorado, Broody Rider. The actor sent the letter to Brody after he got to know that the boy was bullied at school. After finishing his 6th grade at the Academy of Charter Schools in Westminster, Brody came home with very few signatures on his yearbook. Thus, he signed his own yearbook and wrote, “Hope you make some more friends.”

Broody’s mother Cassandra Cooper shared the picture of his yearbook and expressed her concern. “My poor son. Doesn’t seem like it’s getting any better. 2 teachers and a total of 2 students wrote in his yearbook. Despite Brody asking all kinds of kids to sign it. So, Brody took it upon himself to write to himself. My heart is shattered. Teach your kids kindness,” she wrote.

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10226796223867637&set=ecnf.1111855347

The Avenger’s star Paul Rudd got to know about Broody’s story and being the Ant-Man, he came to his rescue and reached out to him over facetime.

Broody’s mother later shared the profound letter by Paul Rudd along with the signed helmet on her Facebook timeline. The letter read, “Dear Broody, it was great talking to you the other day. It’s important to remember that even when life is tough that things get better. There are so many people who love you and think you are the coolest kid there is me being one of them! I can’t wait to see all the amazing things you are going to accomplish. Your pal, Paul.”

Paul also signed the helmet and wrote, “To my good friend Broody for when he takes on the world!”

The little boy’s story has touched many hearts and a school in the United States banded together to sign Brody’s yearbook.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.