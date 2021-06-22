Paul Walker's 1994 Toyota Supra From 'Fast and Furious' Sells for Over Rs 4 Crore in Auction

It’s been a long day, without Paul Walker. In the years following the actor’s death, fans have continued his legacy by remembering him in many occasions, and his role in the ‘Fast and Furious’ movies has almost been immortalized. In the first Fast and Furious movie of the franchise, Paul Walker’s Brian is racing with Vin Diesel’s Dom when Diesel smashes a semi truck. Brian, picks him up from the wreckage and hands him over the keys to his 10-second car after they hear sirens in the distance. As Dom drives away, Brian tells him that he owes him a “10-second car." This “10-second car," a 1994 Toyota Supra, was up for auction, and just sold.

Driven by Walker in the film, the Toyota Supra was just been sold for $550,000 (over Rs 4 crores). Apart from the first film of the franchise, the car had also featured in the second movie: 2 Fast 2 Furious.

Built by Eddie Paul at The Shark Shop in El Segundo, California, the car features the legendary twin-turbo 3.0-liter 2JZ-GTE engine, “Nuclear Gladiator” graphics by Troy Lee Designs, a Bomex body kit, APR racing wing, 19-inch Racing Hart M5 wheels, a momo steering wheel, and a number of gauges, reports Hypebeast. The one downside is that the sports car is actually a 4-speed automatic where the shifter knob was added into the interior for the sake of the movie.

SOLD! The "10-second car" has crossed the block selling for a record-breaking $550,000! Driven by actor @RealPaulWalker and featured in two of "The Fast and Furious" films, this 1994 #ToyotaSupra proved to be an icon of car culture. @TheFastSaga @Toyota #Supra pic.twitter.com/GNJnGh0AmL— Barrett-Jackson (@Barrett_Jackson) June 20, 2021

Along with the car, the winner of the auction will also get comprehensive documentation that includes a certificate of authenticity. The interior of the car, which has been often seen in the ‘Fast and Furious’ movies as many scenes were filmed inside, is mostly black. A lot of interior look from the movies has been kept intact. It has also been equipped with aftermarket gauges, steering wheel, blue seats, and a head unit, reports HT.

