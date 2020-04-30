BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Paulo Coelho Pays Tribute to Irrfan Khan with a Quote from Bhagavad Gita

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan

Coelho has shared the text along with a photo of Irrfan.

Share this:

Writer Paulo Coelho has shared a quote from the Bhagavad Gita as he remembered actor Irrfan Khan. In his social media post, he has also thanked the actor for ‘everything.’

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he wrote, “A star joins other stars in the sky. Thank you for everything, Irrfan Khan “Death is as sure for that which is born, as birth is for that which is dead. Therefore grieve not for what is inevitable.” ― Bhagavad Gita”.

He has shared the text along with a photo of Irrfan in which he can be seen posing sideways in front of a yellowish-green wall wearing a white shirt and grey coat.

Irrfan was all of 54 when he breathed his last at the Kokila Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday.

A statement released by his family informed his fans and followers about his last moments in which he was surrounded by his loved ones.

"Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he's in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss".

People across the country including, film industry, sports fraternity, politicians have expressed grief over the actor’s untimely demise.


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    23,651

    +669*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,050

    +1,263*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,325

    +528*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,074

    +66*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,993,529

    +12,775*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,193,886

    +36,427*

  • Cured/Discharged

    972,719

    +15,625*  

  • Total DEATHS

    227,638

    +8,027*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres