Paulo Coelho Pays Tribute to Irrfan Khan with a Quote from Bhagavad Gita

Writer Paulo Coelho has shared a quote from the Bhagavad Gita as he remembered actor Irrfan Khan. In his social media post, he has also thanked the actor for ‘everything.’

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he wrote, “A star joins other stars in the sky. Thank you for everything, Irrfan Khan “Death is as sure for that which is born, as birth is for that which is dead. Therefore grieve not for what is inevitable.” ― Bhagavad Gita”.

He has shared the text along with a photo of Irrfan in which he can be seen posing sideways in front of a yellowish-green wall wearing a white shirt and grey coat.

Irrfan was all of 54 when he breathed his last at the Kokila Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday.



A statement released by his family informed his fans and followers about his last moments in which he was surrounded by his loved ones.

"Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he's in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss".

People across the country including, film industry, sports fraternity, politicians have expressed grief over the actor’s untimely demise.



