Paulo Coelho's Pic of Kerala Autorickshaw With His Name on it Has Made Desis Proud

Paulo Coelho's tweet on Sunday went viral and was liked over 21000 times.

Paulo Coelho shared a photo of an autorickshaw that not only had his name on it but also had the name of one of his popular books, 'The Alchemist' written on it in Malayalam.

Autorickshaws in India are known for their wild decor, quirky one-liners, and loud music and often go viral for these things. However, an auto from Kerala has gone viral for having the name of celebrated Brazilian author Paulo Coelho printed on its back. Coelho took to Twitter to share a photo of an autorickshaw that not only had his name written on it but also had the name of one of his books, ‘The Alchemist’ written on it in Malayalam. Coelho wrote in his tweet, “Kerala, India (thank you very much for the photo).”

Born in Rio de Janerio in 1947, Coelho is best known for books like The Alchemist, Eleven Minutes and The Winner Stands Alone. The Alchemist was first published in 1988 and is about a young shepherd boy named Santiago and his journey from his homeland in Spain to the Egyptian desert through the Pyramids.

Coelho’s tweet on Sunday went viral and was liked over 21000 times. Indians, especially people from Kerala, could not resist expressing their love for the author.

This is not the first time that Coelho has mentioned India.

Back in 2017, he had posted an image of Shah Rukh Khan in a tweet.

first published:September 06, 2021, 11:59 IST