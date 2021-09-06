Paulo Coelho's Pic of Kerala Autorickshaw With His Name on it Has Made Desis Proud

Autorickshaws in India are known for their wild decor, quirky one-liners, and loud music and often go viral for these things. However, an auto from Kerala has gone viral for having the name of celebrated Brazilian author Paulo Coelho printed on its back. Coelho took to Twitter to share a photo of an autorickshaw that not only had his name written on it but also had the name of one of his books, ‘The Alchemist’ written on it in Malayalam. Coelho wrote in his tweet, “Kerala, India (thank you very much for the photo).”

Born in Rio de Janerio in 1947, Coelho is best known for books like The Alchemist, Eleven Minutes and The Winner Stands Alone. The Alchemist was first published in 1988 and is about a young shepherd boy named Santiago and his journey from his homeland in Spain to the Egyptian desert through the Pyramids.

Coelho’s tweet on Sunday went viral and was liked over 21000 times. Indians, especially people from Kerala, could not resist expressing their love for the author.

Currently having a second read on it 😊 we love your works pic.twitter.com/VvGcsDzcQU— Sheryl⁷🍒 (@OT7blossoms) September 5, 2021

It's morning here in Kerala, and this is the first thing I saw today… Couldn't have been much better, because I started my journey with The Alchemist, glad that I'm still following it's path. Thank you for sharing this pic.PS: my twitter username suggests it😊😊— Rachel (@FathimaSantiago) September 5, 2021

Whether it's fiction or non fiction, every world classics are translated into Malayalam, mother tongue of Keralites. And you are one of the most celebrated modern day writer here in Kerala.— rejimon varghese (@rejimonv) September 5, 2021

You are most famous and influential writer for Kerala peoples… we love you 😍 pic.twitter.com/Qent4pjGhG— Bini (@binishmammen) September 5, 2021

We love your books sir😍 Alchemist is a book that every reader loves😍💜— Lea⁷💜💙 (@starryhope16) September 5, 2021

This is not the first time that Coelho has mentioned India.

Who is THE most famous ( and one of the best) movie star in the world? pic.twitter.com/v1VRuBHfPC— Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) July 16, 2017

Back in 2017, he had posted an image of Shah Rukh Khan in a tweet.

