'Paw-fect Match': Animal Shelters Across UK Write Letters to Santa to Find Forever Home for Pooches

As Christmas and the holiday season are just around the corner, the customary ‘All I want for Christmas’ letters are being mailed out to Santa Claus. Staff at animal shelters across the United Kingdom too have taken up the noble route to help find a home for their furry friends.

There are dozens of dogs across the country who are still hoping to find a permanent home in this upcoming festive season. Animal shelter personnel have written to Santa to share the stories of these unwanted pooches in hope of finding suitable owners/homes for them.

According to a report on DailyMail, Animal shelters like Dogs Trust, Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) and the Blue Cross among others have taken the initiative to write on behalf of the dogs in hope to find them a home. The dog breeds range from Greyhounds, Labrador/Mastiff cross, Terrier’s, Beagle and German Shepherd’s among others.

“We do everything we can to make Christmas as special as possible for the dogs in our care, by decorating their kennels and giving them a special Christmas lunch, but we’d much rather they be enjoying the festive season together with a family of their own,” Alyson Jones, Head of Rehoming Services at Blue Cross, said.

RSPCA dog welfare expert, Dr Samantha Gaines added that if a family is ready to give any dog a loving home, one should contact the local rescue centre to find your “paw-fect match”.

Dogs Trust Chief Executive, Owen Sharp, urged families to get in touch if they feel they can provide a loving home for one of their animals.

Dogs Trust Salisbury took to Twitter to share about Alfie, a handsome Greyhound ready to find his forever home.

They also shared a photo of Mike – the Labrador/Mastiff cross, who’s been looking for a home for nine months now. In the photo, the adorable pooch can be seen with its carer Grace, who is holding up Mike’s letter.

The RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield & District branch, shared a photo of four-year-old terrier, Puglsy who’s been living with them.

The RSPCA’s Southridge Animal Centre in Hertfordshire shared a photo of a pair of Salukis Eve and Dasher. The duo is hoping to find a home together. Eve is hearing impaired and can be a little shy but loves to spend time with her best pal, Dasher. The list is endless and features many dogs in search for a permanent home. Let’s hope they find one this Christmas.