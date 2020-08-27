Paw Patrol: Cat Doubles Up as Security Guard in Australian Hospital

Hiring cats as security is now a thing as seen in the Epworth Hospital in Richmond, Australia.

The hospital has hired a cat named Elwood as the security guard who makes sure law and order are maintained within the hospital premises. The pictures of the same have been shared by the hospital on Instagram.

The caption of the post reads, “@loverichmond3121 ‘Furline Health Worker Elwood has completed his induction at #Epworth! The Erin Street local is often spotted lifting the spirits of patients & staff. Purrfect!”

Elwood, the red-white tabby has been often seen hanging around the main entrance of the hospital and become popular among the staff and visitors. In the pictures, he can be seen wearing an identity card similar to the hospital staff.

After the pictures were being shared online, netizens have flooded the posts with their comments. While some were amused, others called him RCO — Rodent control officer.

A user commented, “Elwood, what can I say, inside I think he might dream of being a tiger, I always say hi when passing”.

Another user wrote, “This is sooo cute!!! love it!”

However, this is not the first time that a cat is being employed. A bar association in Brazil has employed Leon the kitten after getting complaints of a stray cat wandering the premises.