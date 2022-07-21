'Paw Patrol': Viral Video of Dog Riding a Horse Leaves Internet Baffled

Just when you think, you have seen the most unusual thing on the internet, social media is ready to dish out a new gem of bizarreness. And adding to the list is a video of a dog riding a horse. The video posted on Twitter with a caption that read, “Paw patrol,” showed the dog joyfully riding on the back of a horse by itself without any harness or support. The horse making its way through the city traffic can also be seen stopping at a red light. The location of the video, however, is not clear.

The video has garnered nearly 4 lakh views, sparking a flood of reactions on Twitter. “Why does this makes me think it is the plot of a Pixar animated movie,” wrote a user. Another enquired about the process to get a jockey license for the dog.

.@brooklyncowboy1 .. what's the procedure to get a jockey apprentice license..?🙂 https://t.co/HkeNvRRuGD — #DeSantis2024- Russ (@RussSegner) July 16, 2022

The visuals of the dog riding the horse reminded people of Majnu Bhai aka Anil Kapoor's painting from the 2007 film Welcome.

One of the users pointed the clip appears to be a mirror video. “That’s a mirror video image… Number 7 on the back of the horse and the alphabets in the background said so,” the person wrote.

This is not the first such video of animal bonding to have gone viral on social media. Earlier, a clip of a species of rat, known as capybara, riding on the back of a tortoise had gone viral in May this year. Capybaras are a sub-species of rats, native to South America and are known to be the most giant rodents in the world.

In the video, the capybara can be seen clinging to the shell of the tortoise who moves around taking the cute passenger for a joy ride.

The bond between the two animals creates waves on the internet with social media users highlighting their trust in each other. However, some users pointed out that the capybara looked scared.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.