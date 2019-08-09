‘Paw’er Shock: Curiosity Almost Killed This Cat Who Poked Head Inside Switchboard
Cat with nine lives, it seems!
Image credit: Twitter
The saying “curiosity killed a cat” almost came true for a little feline who just couldn’t keep its paws off an electricity switchboard.
A Twitter user shared four photographs that show the kitten fiddling with an open switchboard, only to receive a mild electric shock.
Curiosity almost killed the cat last night pic.twitter.com/3Vq2eH6u1f— Gladys (@owurakuwaa) August 6, 2019
The post has now gone viral with many netizens cracking jokes at the expense of the kitten, who bore a striking resemblance to a popular cartoon character because of her new hairdo due to the electric shock.
Lmao, cat's in total shock— Lais Keisha (@LaisKeisha) August 6, 2019
He came out looking like Rick of Rick and Morty— Ayeesha (@velvety_red_) August 6, 2019
came back here to type this— Some guy (@RemyDavidOnline) August 6, 2019
Some compared the cat’s condition to “mad scientists” and ‘Home Alone’ characters.
Lmao man's looking like one of those guys from the Home alone movie— Wan Komave. (@Komave) August 6, 2019
came back here to type this— Some guy (@RemyDavidOnline) August 6, 2019
This is a CATastrophe— Ninjitsu (@mukhtar_usman) August 6, 2019
Compared to adult cats, kittens are more vulnerable to electric shocks, according to Vets Now, a UK-based emergency veterinary care service for small animals.
“Very mild shocks may cause nothing more than slight discomfort similar to us experiencing a static build-up. However, even relatively weak electrical currents can cause severe burns as the current spreads through the tissues and causes them to overheat,” it says.
It warns that a cat that is unconscious and not breathing should be taken to a veterinary surgeon immediately.
“If a second person is available, CPR can be performed. To do this lay your cat on its right side and grasp the chest — just behind the front legs — in one hand with your fingers underneath (on the right side) and your thumb on top (the left side). Now squeeze the chest firmly approximately twice per second. This should be continued during the journey to the vet.”
