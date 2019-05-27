Paw’tch Up: Adorable Dog Hugs Sibling After Stealing His Food, Video is Making 'Gramers Go 'Aww'

Hugs don’t just mend broken human relationships— apparently they do wonders for our canine friends too. An Instagram handle dedicated by a woman to her two fluffy ‘sons’ recently posted a video showing two golden retrievers patching up after a tiff over food.The woman explained that one of the dogs named Kiko wasn’t eating his food due to some health issues, so “little naughty Watson took advantage of that.”“Did you eat Kiko’s food?” the woman is heard asking Watson in the video. “I sense guilt in this,” she remarks as the guilty dog looks down.She then calls the dog a “naughty puppy” and asks him to apologise to his brother.Walter is seen walking up to Kiko and hugging him! Wrapping his front legs around his brother, he places his head on top of his for a heartwarming hug.“The way he apologizes is so sweet. Can’t stay mad at that big fluff for to (sic) long,” the woman wrote.“He apologized to his brother so it’s all good now.”The proud mom also revealed how Watson had become familiar with hugging as a pup.“Apologizing with a hug wasn’t really taught, I guess it’s just Watson’s adorable instinct of just hugging.Now he became familiar with “the hug” when he was a puppy. I watched some YouTube videos and I began to teach him to hug. But little stinker took it to the next level by himself,” she wrote in reply to several queries on her Instagram post.