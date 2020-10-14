Payback Time: Brother Hides Sister’s Assignment Inside 80 Folders as Revenge, Twitter Tries to Help

Siblings often take sweet revenge on each other. The planning and plotting keeps going on and nobody knows who started this cycle of paybacks.

Adding to the historical trend of brother-sister tussle, a brother hid his sister’s assignment in one of the many folders that he created on the laptop.

Taking to Twitter, the sister shared her brother’s mischievous act. The 22 folder names tell you the story behind this act of the brother. He starts by referring to hir sister and the next folder name says that as she took his Rs 500, this is his revenge.

He continues saying that the assignment is somewhere hidden in the 22 folders and each folder has three more folders (making it a total of 88 folders). As per the brother, this was a lesson that he was giving to his sister so that she remembers to return his money on time.

Not only his money, he also warned the sister that she should return his hoodies and perfumes. Sarcastically ending the message, he signed it off by naming the last few folders as ‘your dear brother’ before asking her to search for the assignment.

The tweet was posted by the handle PJ at 4:33 pm on October 10 and she informed Twitterati that she needs to submit the assignment by 7pm the same night.

I have the worst brother anyone could possibly have😭😭also i have to submit the assignment today before 7😭 pic.twitter.com/HL9xL9TzcH — PJ🍃 (@poojaayaar) October 10, 2020

In the next tweet posted three minutes later, she said that it took her almost 15 minutes to figure out the folder where her assignment was hidden. She found it in a folder named Chemistry while she is a Commerce student.

I took me 15mins to figure out that he's hidden it here bc he's named the folder chemistry and im a commerce studentI HATE IT HERE😭😭😭😭 — PJ🍃 (@poojaayaar) October 10, 2020

Twitter came to the rescue of the sister and started telling her ways to find her assignment. One person suggested she could rearrange documents by size and she will find the largest folder, which would be her assignment.

Sort it by file / folder size. Then you will get one with bigger size (more kb/mb). That’s your folder — VJ (@vjvarunj) October 10, 2020

However, a handle named You’re Busted shared the screenshot of a similar nature, saying that it first appeared in December 2013, indicating that PJ’s tweet is inspired from there.

The tweet has received over 7,500 likes on Twitter.