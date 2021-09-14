Paytm CEO Says He Had 7-Hour-Long Zoom Call. Internet Says, 'Been There, Done That'

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent work from home routine, it’s probably general consensus at this point that Zoom calls have taken over our collective lives. Turns out Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma is no exception. As the CEO of an organisation that employs 13,000 people, it probably should not come as a surprise that Sharma attends some unnaturally long work calls. However, his recent tweet has got Twitterati bamboozled. Dubbing it “the longest Zoom call", Sharma said it went on for a mind-boggling 7 hours and 45 minutes. That is at least two-thirds of the working hours of a standard nine to five job. “Just finished my probably, the longest Zoom call. 7 hours 45 mins," Sharma shared on the microblogging platform yesterday. Here is what Twitter users had to say.

Just finished my probably, the longest Zoom call. 7 hours 45 mins.— Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) September 13, 2021

While some users were sympathetic, most did not seem to think much of it. They said they had had it worse, or shared similar experiences. Surprisingly, a lot of comedic talent also surfaced, as it happens on Twitter. “With whom ? Still you didn’t break my record. I used to talk to my gf 10 hours continuously," one user quipped. “Ok. Worried about the person who need to take meeting notes and share today by end of the day," wrote another.

With whom ? Still you didn't break my record. I used to talk to my gf 10 hours continuously.— क्रिप्टो मुद्रा ⚡ (@kriptomudra) September 13, 2021

Ok. Worried about the person who need to take meeting notes and share today by end of the day 🤣🤣🤣— Yogesh Jain (@cayogesh_jain) September 13, 2021

Sharma’s tweet did not seem to sit well with some Twitter users who thought it was glorifying long work hours, and at a time when burnout is an actual diagnosable condition. “Let’s romanticise it! Wohooo! Who’s going to break this record? Please tweet about it, don’t forget to share it on LinkedIn too! And yes, put it on your resume! #zoomchallenge," one user commented sarcastically.

Let’s romanticise it! Wohooo! Who’s going to break this record? Please tweet about it, don’t forget to share it on LinkedIn too! And yes, put it on your resume! #zoomchallenge https://t.co/3R5JtzilkJ— Adit Gupta (@aditgupta) September 13, 2021

Another Twitter user brought his hilarious Paytm complaint to the fore, writing, “Payment atka hai 3 din se sir :’) Aap ye karlo pehle :’)" [“My payment has been stuck for three days, but you do this first".] The Twitter account of Paytm Bank Care ended up responding to the complaint.

Payment atka hai 3 din se sir :') Aap ye karlo pehle :')— OLD MONK ♥️ (@_mild_soul_) September 13, 2021

“This is generally my sleeping shift, now I understand why I’m not the billionaire yet!" wrote one user.

This is generally my sleeping shift, now I understand why I’m not the billionaire yet! 😋— Rohit Bhatia (@rohitbhatia786) September 13, 2021

Well, it wasn’t that absolutely no one was impressed. Some were, and had a good laugh or two about it.

