'Paytm Karo': Man in Bihar Gives 'Shagun' to Dholwala Using QR code While Dancing at Baaraat

Digital payment apps like PhonePay, GooglePay, Paytm and others are now used by millions of people around the world to easily transfer money from one account to another. From shopping at the mall to paying street vendors, most of us use QR codes to process payments. But have you heard of someone using a QR code for ‘shagun’? Well, that is what happened in Bihar, when a man up-notched the use of the technological facilities in a baraat to give ‘shagun’ to people playing the dhol.

The video shared by Twitter user Suman Rastogi shows a man giving ‘shagun’ to dholwala via Paytm. The man swirled his Paytm QR scanner over the groom’s head in a ritualistic manner and moved to scan the code attached to the dholwala’s dhol. The hilarious video is captioned, “Partym Karo (tagline of the e-money transferring app), Bihar Shaadi me bhi, How to use the technology, only Indians knew very well.”

As soon as the video was shared, the microblogging app users reacted with the laughing emoji in the comments section. One wrote, “UPI made life easy”. Another user quoted, “Digital India in a nutshell.”

UPI made life easy — Mayyur (@Altroz654) August 11, 2022

mera desh badal rha h 🤣☺️ — _prOtatOi 🌵 (@high_on_ganja) August 11, 2022

Digital India in a nutshell. 😂 — Abhishek Mishra (@abhi_mishra25) August 11, 2022

Someone even mentioned the amount paid by the man to the Dholwala and wrote “Paytm pr 50 rupee prapt hue (You received 50 rupees on Paytm).” Another user also mentioned that everything is possible in Bihar and said, “Ye Bihar hai bhai sahab yaha sab possible hai.”

Paytm pr 50 rupye prapt hue😂😭😭 — ☀️ A…. S ☀️ (@aashishh021) August 11, 2022

Ye bihar hai bhai sahab yaha sab possible hai. #paytmkaro @Paytm — Pintu Kumar (@Pintukaraundi) August 11, 2022

One of the cyber-surfers also wrote, “Indian culture mixed with the growing digital culture looks so good. Also speaks volumes about the flexibility and non-rigid nature of our vibrant Hindu culture.” Another wrote, “This only happens in India.”

Indian culture mixed with the growing digital culture looks so good. Also speaks volumes about the flexibility and non rigid nature of our vibrant hindu culture. — Harsh srivastav (@Harshsr49169878) August 11, 2022

It happens only in India 👏🏻👏🏻 — Ankita Jain (@ankitajain02) August 11, 2022

Indians applying modern solutions to modern problems!

No more Cheena Chappti 😄 @vijayshekhar https://t.co/nyL5vNLB8F — Sourabh Chopra (@choprasourabh) August 11, 2022

Another one said, “This is real digital India”. “Indians applying modern solutions to modern problems! No more Cheena Chappti,” another one wrote hailing the innovative idea.

