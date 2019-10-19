Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

PCB Trolled Sacked Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and Pakistan Cricket Fans Didn't Like it

Owning to a string of poor performances and Pakistan, under his leadership, failing to make the knockout stage in 2019's 50-overs World Cup, Sarfaraz Ahmed was axed as captain of the national side on Friday.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:October 19, 2019, 11:04 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PCB Trolled Sacked Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and Pakistan Cricket Fans Didn't Like it
File image of former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

That Sarfaraz Ahmed has been axed as Pakistan captain from the T20I and Test side came as a shocker to the cricket world.

Owning to a string of poor performances and Pakistan, under his leadership, failing to make the knockout stage in 2019's 50-overs World Cup tournament, Sarfaraz was replaced by Azhar Ali as the new Test captain while Babar Azam will now be heading the 20-overs format.

"It has been a difficult decision to drop Sarfaraz Ahmed, who has performed well as a player and a leader," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani said in a statement.

"But, his loss in form and confidence is visible and, in the best interest of the team, it has been decided to leave him out and provide him the opportunity to reflect and regroup himself and try to reclaim his form away from international cricket."

While the news of Sarfaraz's sacking was met with disappointment (and mockery) by fans especially in Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to take a dig at the former captain with a meme.

The seemingly insensitive video posted on Friday by PCB's official Twitter account showed the Pakistan players dancing as Sarfaraz was gestured to leave the scene, albeit jokingly.

Needless to say, PCB received backlash for the tweet and fans came out in support of the former skipper.

PCB later took the ownership for the "ill-timed" and unfortunate tweet and clarified that the video was a "pre-planned post" as part of the one-year to go #T20WorldCup promotional campaign.

However, it wasn't just the PCB who "mocked" Sarfaraz's departure from the duties of captaincy.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram