PCB Trolled Sacked Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and Pakistan Cricket Fans Didn't Like it

That Sarfaraz Ahmed has been axed as Pakistan captain from the T20I and Test side came as a shocker to the cricket world.

Owning to a string of poor performances and Pakistan, under his leadership, failing to make the knockout stage in 2019's 50-overs World Cup tournament, Sarfaraz was replaced by Azhar Ali as the new Test captain while Babar Azam will now be heading the 20-overs format.

"It has been a difficult decision to drop Sarfaraz Ahmed, who has performed well as a player and a leader," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani said in a statement.

"But, his loss in form and confidence is visible and, in the best interest of the team, it has been decided to leave him out and provide him the opportunity to reflect and regroup himself and try to reclaim his form away from international cricket."

Babar Azam "To be named captain of the No.1 ranked side is the biggest thing that's happened to my career to date. I'm ready for this challenge & also willing to learn more. I feel it's been a natural progression for me & I'm delighted PCB's put faith in my capabilities" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) October 18, 2019

Azhar Ali said: "There's no bigger honour than to captain Pakistan in the pinnacle format of the game. I feel humbled, excited & privileged & with the support of the team, look forward to justifying the faith that's been entrusted upon me for the World Test Championship" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) October 18, 2019

While the news of Sarfaraz's sacking was met with disappointment (and mockery) by fans especially in Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to take a dig at the former captain with a meme.

The seemingly insensitive video posted on Friday by PCB's official Twitter account showed the Pakistan players dancing as Sarfaraz was gestured to leave the scene, albeit jokingly.

Here is ⁦@TheRealPCB⁩ tweet moments after Sarfaraz was sacked. Classy. (Background score courtesy my one-year old) pic.twitter.com/QuCqxQTDXJ — Osman Samiuddin (@OsmanSamiuddin) October 18, 2019

Needless to say, PCB received backlash for the tweet and fans came out in support of the former skipper.

Dear @TheRealPCB you alright, please tell us who is the happiest at the PCB headquarters right now? Are you sure just the person who tweeted this or there are others too? — Hamna Baig (@Hamxx4) October 18, 2019

Mind you, they have a team of professionals handling this account and not interns. — Zero Watt Bulb (@Chill_e_illahi) October 18, 2019

PCB later took the ownership for the "ill-timed" and unfortunate tweet and clarified that the video was a "pre-planned post" as part of the one-year to go #T20WorldCup promotional campaign.

The PCB apologies for this post and accepts the timing of it was wrong. This was a pre-planned post as part of the one-year to go #T20WorldCup promotional campaign. The timing of this post clashed with the captaincy announcement for which the PCB offers its regrets. — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 18, 2019

However, it wasn't just the PCB who "mocked" Sarfaraz's departure from the duties of captaincy.

So Yawning in a WC game, that too against India finally takes its toll #SarfarazAhmed sacked — Sumeet Gill (@TheSumeetGill) October 18, 2019

