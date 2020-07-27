Peak 2020? Viral Videos Show Batman's 'Joker' Jet-Skiing in New York River

We've reached peak 2020. The Batman's villain, Joker, was spotted jet-skiing in a New York River. And no, this time, it wasn't Mark Zuckerberg.

The man, dressed as the Joker from “Batman” was spotted jet-skiing on the East River in New York, apparently having migrated from Gotham city during the pandemic.

The man was dressed as the comic book villain, complete with full-on white face makeup and signature red painted smile. He was spotted skipping the waves on his jet-ski under the Brooklyn Bridge.

For some reason, a closer-photo of the man shows that the end of the gloves he was wearing to grip onto the handlebar of the jet ski, was emblazoned with the insignia of Batman.

New York is a strange place man. I think I saw The Joker on water today pic.twitter.com/O9Ry6ANXKh — Krissy (@KrissyLionz) July 25, 2020

He was a whole mood pic.twitter.com/ceavcdHWBv — charles lee ray (@chucki3190) July 26, 2020

I wish I was this free https://t.co/BqgKRcQhF5 — vero 🌿 (@ginkgocrown) July 26, 2020

lovely picnic at brooklyn bridge park inspired by beer, mushrooms, and snacks from sahadi’s, then a motherfucker in a purple suit & full joker makeup speeds by on a jetski. i’m not tripping!! it’s just new york new york baby — poodie the witness (@P00DI3PI3) July 25, 2020

Joker done escaped Arkham on a jet ski but he good on this covid mess cause he always wear a mask https://t.co/90tLDiRzv6 — Frankie (@FrankieB_knowin) July 26, 2020

The fact that he woke up and was like “I’m gonna put on a full face of makeup and the joker cosplay outfit, Rent a jet ski and ride around on the water” I-???? https://t.co/wMGiWRqiDY — sel (@sleepylilsel) July 26, 2020

This was not the first time the man dressed as the joker on a jet-skii was spotted in New York.

Just a man dressed as the Joker ripping it through the East River #whatisnewyork pic.twitter.com/ZQET312jiL — WhatIsNewYork (@whatisny) August 5, 2019

I shit you not - I saw The Joker riding a jet ski in the East River today. Purple suit, face paint, the whole lewk. I swear on my life. Someone pls tell me you have footage. It was very strange. @wbpictures ... you just sold one more ticket. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) September 21, 2019

Did anyone else happen to catch the Joker on a jet ski this afternoon in the east river? Just me? Carry on. #brooklynbridgepark pic.twitter.com/675v7miUa7 — Danielle Knopf Waldron (@dani00) September 17, 2018

There is a man in what appears to be full Joker makeup doing the jet ski version of wheelies off of Brooklyn Bridge Park. — Meredith Haggerty (@manymanywords) August 12, 2019

Just when you think you’ve seen it all in NYC, at a wedding on the water in Brooklyn last night and a man zooms by on a jet ski about 20 yards from land in a full joker costume with makeup. Passed by a few times waving. Only in NY — Andrew (@BAMandrewF) July 28, 2019

While we're unsure why the Joker decided this was the best time to go jet-skiing, we kind of get it: The pandemic can really be a trying time. Maybe Mark Zuckerberg can join him next time.