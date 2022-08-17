'Peak Bengaluru Moment': Man's Conversation With Rapido Driver is Going Viral

In what comes as another “Peak Bengaluru” moment, a man’s conversation with his Rapido rider is making everyone pause and take notice. Twitter user Parag Jain, realising that his conversation needed to be told, decided to write a thread about him on microblogging site and it has already garnered a lot of attention online.

Jain begins by telling how a Rapido rider came to pick him up at WeWork. “During the ride, he asked me ‘On which floor are you working?’ After giving him an Intro, asked if he has been in wework, he replied ” Sir, Two years back I use to work in the same building,” he further wrote.

The driver worked in the operations team of a Chinese company. However, once these apps were banned he lost his job in March 2020. He couldn’t find any other job due to the COVID situation and he thought of pursuing his longtime passion for directing films. “Created a Mini-series by investing all savings. Series got a great response and won around 15 Film Fests. Received interest from OTT but rejected it due to commercial issues. A project couldn’t fetch any money,” Parag wrote further.

After being financially broke for the last 2 years, he finally thought of riding Rapido part-time just to survive. He has not told his mother that he has been doing Rapido trips. Parag further shared his details. Have a look at the thread:

Had Mixed @Peakbengaluru movement. Rapido rider came to pick up at WeWork. During the ride, he asked me ‘On which floor are you working?’ After giving him an Intro, asked if he has been in wework, he replied " Sir, Two years back I use to work in the same building" — Parag Jain (@kparagjain) August 15, 2022

Since uploaded, the tweet has gone viral and garnered tins pf attention. “A roller coaster ride in life,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Tough to say whether I am feeling sad or energized after reading the story of Vignesh. Kudos to his spirit.”

