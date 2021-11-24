'Pedalling Picasso' Cycles for 12 Hours to Make GPS Drawing, Sets Guinness Record

A man from England, cycled his way over the weekend to break a Guinness World Record. Hailing from Gloucestershire, Anthony Hoyte dubbed the "Pedalling Picasso," rode 75 miles on his bicycle to create a GPS portrait of a moustached man. To create the image for Movember, he used Strava, an exercise route-tracking app. With this feat, Hoyte set the record for the largest continuous GPS drawing on cycle in 12 hours. Known for creating images by tracing his cycling routes, he has previously created a family of ducks, cat, reindeer and a snowman. With his latest GPS creation across London, Hoyte is hoping to raise funds for charity. When creating the hairy man’s figure, “Mr Movember”, Hoyte remained undeterred through obstacles. He started pedalling on November 13.

An account of his experience on the official Guinness World Records website, read, “There were quite a few road closures near the start (the shoulders and neck), so I had to find workarounds ‘on the hoof.” Additionally, he shared that the key bits like the eyes, nose and mouth, luckily all went to plan. He cared less about the hair when facing issues on the way because it wasn’t so critical.

A huge shout out to @anthoyte today. Up at the crack of dawn and currently 25 miles into a 75 mile cycle drawing a piece of art with only his bike and GPS, especially for #Movember. He'll be in the saddle for a total of 9 hours today. That's commitment: https://t.co/kAhrAoPJcc pic.twitter.com/VtRBbsqMfI — Movember UK (@MovemberUK) November 13, 2021

Movember turns attention towards men’s mental health issues, urging men to grow moustaches. Hoyte was motivated to raise awareness around mental health among men.

Hoyte has been depicting GPS creations since 2016 and “Mr Movember” is the nineteenth portrait on the list. He does his research on online maps before venturing into a new ride, and figures out shapes. He shared that if things are not working as per the plan, he will go somewhere else and will keep going back to places to see whether he can spot new things.

“I’m blown away by the way the drawing’s been received, especially in the form of donations from people I don’t even know.There’s always the potential for things to go wrong, and I get a great sense of satisfaction when the image appears as planned,” he was quoted as saying Guinness World Records.

