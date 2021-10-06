Peekaboo: UK Cops Searching for Wanted Man Find Him 'Hiding' Under a Blanket

What’s the best hiding place you will find if (god forbid) you ever have to escape the cops? A wanted man in the UK did not think this through at all and was nabbed by the cops after he tried to hoodwink the police by hiding under a blanket inside a wardrobe. Even as the hiding place seems like a total giveaway, the man was even naïve enough to not even properly hide himself under the blanket as his feet were sticking out from under the blanket which gave him away.

Derbyshire Police raided a house in the Swadlincote area and found the 36-year-old man easily while searching the place as his huge feet gave him away despite the blanket covering his body. Derbyshire cops posted the hilarious tale on social media and netizens had a lot to add to it.

The man was charged and wanted with suspicion of thefts in many places across South Derbyshire.

The Swadlincote Police SNT shared a hilarious post on Facebook, narrating the entire incident. “If we can find you hiding in the loft? If we will run through garden fences to arrest you? Are we not going to look in the cupboard? Would we not recognise you hiding under a blanket?"

The cops said they had been knocking on doors for wanted offenders and at this particular house were told that there was no offender at that address but they still searched the house. And that is when the hilarious incident took place.

“A 36 yr old male, has been arrested after being found hiding in the cupboard under a blanket, his big feet gave him away. One more charged and remanded for committing thefts in South Derbyshire," the post said.

Netizens had a lot to add to this hilarious arrest case of the offender.

“The hide-and-seek skills of Father Dougal," said one. Another making a Harry Potter reference said, “Should have tried Harry’s cloak."

Another wrote, “I think at the end off each yr, you should set a vote line up, for the most stupidest criminal award, because swad as an abundance of them."

Another person wrote, “Playing hide and seek with the police and the winner is the poilce."

A third user added, “I would have shouted Peekaboo! in his ear *in a loud squeaky voice*." Yet another posted, “You can’t make this up!!!! Unbelievable!"

Another took a dig at the man’s great escaping plan. “It’s not easy arresting a rocket scientist."

Well, the less than bright escaping method and the hilarity involved, we are glad the neighbourhood is a little more safer.

