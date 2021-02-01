'Peeping Tom' Falls Through Ceiling into Women’s Locker Room at US Gym While Trying to Spy

A 41-year-old man was caught peeping into the women’s locker room of a gym in Virginia, United States after he fell from the ceiling of the room. The culprit, who was later identified as Brian Anthony Joe fell about 10 feet and landed on a lady present in the locker room. The lady did not suffer any injury, nor did Joe. Joe did land into a world of trouble as he was cornered and held by patrons at the gym till the law enforcement officials arrived at the scene.

The incident occurred at Onelife Fitness in Stafford County on Saturday. The local police received the call in the afternoon after the gym reported the incident.

“At 1:16 p.m. on January 30, deputies responded to Onelife Fitness (315 Garrisonville Road) for a report of a man in his 20s falling through the ceiling of the women’s locker room,” wrote the Office of Stafford County Sheriff in a Facebook post.

“The suspect fell on a woman below. He was cornered by patrons at the gym until law enforcement arrived. The female was checked for injuries by rescue personnel at the scene, but she was not transported. The suspect fell approximately ten feet and was not injured. Deputies are processing the scene for evidence and the suspect is being interviewed by detectives,” the office added.

The Sheriff’s office provided a further update on the case later in another Facebook post. After an initial investigation, the officials found out that the man was not in his 20s, but 41-year-old Joe of Woodbridge. The office informed that the man has been charged with burglary, three counts of peeping or spying into a building and vandalism.

The man is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bail. The Sheriff’s office noted that they are investigating the matter further.

The incident attracted a lot of reaction from people on social media. The Facebook posts of the Sheriff’s office were filled with hundreds of comments from the netizens.

“I feel like an employee would have to be in on this, for that person to have made it in the ceiling,” one person noted.

“And this is why after working out, I go home to shower and get ready for the day. This is insane,” wrote another user.

“See! THIS is why I don’t go to the gym,” wrote yet another person.

One person jokingly said, “Come on guys he was just spring cleaning and dusting the spiderwebs.”