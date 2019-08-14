Take the pledge to vote

No One Killed Pehlu Khan: Twitter Erupts After Court Acquits 6 Accused in Alwar Lynching

A court in Rajasthan's Alwar said that the viral video of the incident was not admissible evidence.

News18.com

Updated:August 14, 2019, 6:41 PM IST
No One Killed Pehlu Khan: Twitter Erupts After Court Acquits 6 Accused in Alwar Lynching
A picture of Pehlu Khan.
Two years after the violent and public murder of Pehlu Khan made the nation tremble, all the six people accused of lynching him have been acquitted by a court in Alwar, Rajasthan.

The verdict was pronounced by the court of the Additional District Judge in Alwar. Despite video evidence, the court acquitted the six accused "cow vigilantes" who beat Khan to death with rods and sticks in Alwar on April 1. The court ruled that the video, which went viral after the lynching, was not admissible evidence in court.

The verdict instantly caused outrage, and many took to social media to voice their discontent.

