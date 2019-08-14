No One Killed Pehlu Khan: Twitter Erupts After Court Acquits 6 Accused in Alwar Lynching

Who will give #PehluKhan justice? pic.twitter.com/EX0cLPhGaI

Pehlu khan committed suicide. All who got lynched killed themselves. #PehluKhan #verdict — Mirchi Sayema (@MirchiSayema) August 14, 2019

Perhaps it was the camera that lynched Pehlu Khan. #PehluKhan — Mirza Waheed (@MirzaWaheed) August 14, 2019

Clearly justice is death in #NewIndia 😡😡 There is clear video evidence of accused lynching #PehluKhan to death. But still court has acquitted the accquesd. Can you imagine the pain of the poor family denied justice 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/LLXHjBrIcP — அன்பு💕💝 (@anbu2089) August 14, 2019

This is a mockery of judicial system. Unfortunate. From no one killed Aarushi to no one killed #PehluKhan ! https://t.co/nhMhmeeoPj — Sadhavi Khosla🇮🇳 (@sadhavi) August 14, 2019

Khan was one of many victims to become targeted by cow vigilantes in 2017-18. A dairy farmer from Haryana's Nuh district, Khan had had left his village to purchase cattle in order to increase milk produce for Ramzan. Surrounded by a mob of cow vigilantes on the Delhi-Alwar highway on April 1, 2017, he tried to save himself by showing his purchase receipts, but was lynched with rods and sticks.

