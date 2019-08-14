No One Killed Pehlu Khan: Twitter Erupts After Court Acquits 6 Accused in Alwar Lynching
A court in Rajasthan's Alwar said that the viral video of the incident was not admissible evidence.
A picture of Pehlu Khan.
Two years after the violent and public murder of Pehlu Khan made the nation tremble, all the six people accused of lynching him have been acquitted by a court in Alwar, Rajasthan.
The verdict was pronounced by the court of the Additional District Judge in Alwar. Despite video evidence, the court acquitted the six accused "cow vigilantes" who beat Khan to death with rods and sticks in Alwar on April 1. The court ruled that the video, which went viral after the lynching, was not admissible evidence in court.
The verdict instantly caused outrage, and many took to social media to voice their discontent.
#PehluKhan killed himself while he was practicing how to lynch— Shabbir Ahmed (@Ahmedshabbir20) August 14, 2019
It's a slap on face each time...#PehluKhan killers all acquited and free... We know who all are locked up....— Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) August 14, 2019
So camera evidence was not sufficient in case of #PehluKhan pic.twitter.com/IXXR8gMi6C— Dilsedesh (@Dilsedesh) August 14, 2019
What is the point of having CCTV cameras installed all over India ? You can always buy the judiciary, erase evidence and manipulate facts even if you are caught red handed on a CCTV camera .Travesty of Justice.#PehluKhan@sanjayuvacha— Singh _lfc (@TheDoublePivots) August 14, 2019
Who will give #PehluKhan justice? pic.twitter.com/EX0cLPhGaI— Namita Bhandare (@namitabhandare) August 14, 2019
Pehlu khan committed suicide. All who got lynched killed themselves. #PehluKhan #verdict— Mirchi Sayema (@MirchiSayema) August 14, 2019
Perhaps it was the camera that lynched Pehlu Khan. #PehluKhan— Mirza Waheed (@MirzaWaheed) August 14, 2019
Clearly justice is death in #NewIndia 😡😡 There is clear video evidence of accused lynching #PehluKhan to death. But still court has acquitted the accquesd. Can you imagine the pain of the poor family denied justice 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/LLXHjBrIcP— அன்பு💕💝 (@anbu2089) August 14, 2019
This is a mockery of judicial system. Unfortunate. From no one killed Aarushi to no one killed #PehluKhan ! https://t.co/nhMhmeeoPj— Sadhavi Khosla🇮🇳 (@sadhavi) August 14, 2019
Khan was one of many victims to become targeted by cow vigilantes in 2017-18. A dairy farmer from Haryana's Nuh district, Khan had had left his village to purchase cattle in order to increase milk produce for Ramzan. Surrounded by a mob of cow vigilantes on the Delhi-Alwar highway on April 1, 2017, he tried to save himself by showing his purchase receipts, but was lynched with rods and sticks.
