No One Killed Pehlu Khan: Twitter Erupts After Court Acquits 6 Accused in Alwar Lynching

Two years after the violent and public murder of Pehlu Khan made the nation tremble, all the six people accused of lynching him have been acquitted by a court in Alwar, Rajasthan.

The verdict was pronounced by the court of the Additional District Judge in Alwar. Despite video evidence, the court acquitted the six accused "cow vigilantes" who beat Khan to death with rods and sticks in Alwar on April 1. The court ruled that the video, which went viral after the lynching, was not admissible evidence in court.

The verdict instantly caused outrage, and many took to social media to voice their discontent.

#PehluKhan killed himself while he was practicing how to lynch — Shabbir Ahmed (@Ahmedshabbir20) August 14, 2019

It's a slap on face each time...#PehluKhan killers all acquited and free... We know who all are locked up.... — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) August 14, 2019

So camera evidence was not sufficient in case of #PehluKhan pic.twitter.com/IXXR8gMi6C — Dilsedesh (@Dilsedesh) August 14, 2019