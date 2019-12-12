Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Penguin Fossil Shows the Bird Used to Fly Before Dinosaurs Became Extinct

Researchers have found the ‘missing link’, penguin fossil, which shows that the bird once used to fly and gave up the same after extinction of dinosaurs.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 12, 2019, 9:54 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Penguin Fossil Shows the Bird Used to Fly Before Dinosaurs Became Extinct
Researchers have found the ‘missing link’, penguin fossil, which shows that the bird once used to fly and gave up the same after extinction of dinosaurs.

Researchers have found the ‘missing link’, penguin fossil, which shows that the bird once used to fly and gave up the same after extinction of dinosaurs.

As per a report by Flinders University that has been published in Eureka Alerts, “Fossil records show giant human-sized penguins flew through Southern Hemisphere waters - alongside smaller forms, similar in size to some species that live in Antarctica today.”

The newly discovered species, known as Kupoupou Stilwelli, was discovered on New Zealand’s Chatham Island and is reported to be around 3 feet, 7 inches tall, stated a report published in Fox News. This penguin is, apparently, the oldest penguin known with proportions close to its modern relatives.

Furthermore, as per the research published in Palaeontologia Electronia, this type of penguin lived between 62.5 million and 60 million years ago.

Jacob C. Blokland one of the researchers and Flinders University PhD palaeontology candidate said, “Next to its colossal human-sized cousins, including the recently described monster penguin Crossvallia waiparensis, Kupoupou was comparatively small - no bigger than modern King Penguins which stand just under 1.1 meters tall. Kupoupou also had proportionally shorter legs than some other early fossil penguins. In this respect, it was more like the penguins of today, meaning it would have waddled on land. This penguin is the first that has modern proportions both in terms of its size and in its hind limb and foot bones (the tarsometatarsus) or foot shape.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram