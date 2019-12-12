Penguin Fossil Shows the Bird Used to Fly Before Dinosaurs Became Extinct

Researchers have found the ‘missing link’, penguin fossil, which shows that the bird once used to fly and gave up the same after extinction of dinosaurs.

As per a report by Flinders University that has been published in Eureka Alerts, “Fossil records show giant human-sized penguins flew through Southern Hemisphere waters - alongside smaller forms, similar in size to some species that live in Antarctica today.”

The newly discovered species, known as Kupoupou Stilwelli, was discovered on New Zealand’s Chatham Island and is reported to be around 3 feet, 7 inches tall, stated a report published in Fox News. This penguin is, apparently, the oldest penguin known with proportions close to its modern relatives.

Furthermore, as per the research published in Palaeontologia Electronia, this type of penguin lived between 62.5 million and 60 million years ago.

Jacob C. Blokland one of the researchers and Flinders University PhD palaeontology candidate said, “Next to its colossal human-sized cousins, including the recently described monster penguin Crossvallia waiparensis, Kupoupou was comparatively small - no bigger than modern King Penguins which stand just under 1.1 meters tall. Kupoupou also had proportionally shorter legs than some other early fossil penguins. In this respect, it was more like the penguins of today, meaning it would have waddled on land. This penguin is the first that has modern proportions both in terms of its size and in its hind limb and foot bones (the tarsometatarsus) or foot shape.”

