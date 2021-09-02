Penguin Robot Designed by Oceanographer Set to Study Ocean Eddies

After more than $20,000 of his underwater ocean equipment sank to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, the former head of Germany’s Institute of Coastal Ocean Dynamics at the Helmholtz Centre Hereon in Geesthacht, Burkard Baschek, designed the robot that looks like a penguin. The autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) that looks like a penguin and swims underwater has been devised as a marine sensory equipment.

The main purpose of the penguin robot is to study the ocean eddies, which are small ocean currents. Eddies are a crucial part of oceans as its swirling motion in causes nutrients that are normally found in colder, deeper waters to come to the surface. It is also reported that eddies influence all the animals and plants in the seas as well as the Earth’s climate, driving roughly half of all phytoplankton production. Phytoplanktons form the base of the marine food chain, and other marine plants such as kelp and algal plankton, they also produce up to two-thirds of the atmospheric oxygen. Speaking to The Guardian, director of the German Oceanographic Museum in the northern port of Stralsund, Baschek stressed on the importance of ocean eddies and said that every fourth breath that a human being takes depends on ocean eddies. However, this marine phenomena has largely remained a secret. The Guradian reports that studying the eddies is tough for they only cover a small area and last only for a limited period of hours.

Why did he choose to deploy a 3-D printed penguin robot to study the ocean eddies? To this Baschek said that the Antarctica-based flightless birds provide a shape with optimal streamlining characteristics. Speaking to Guardian, Baschek said that his studies in wireless underwater navigation and communication systems suggested that penguins are 20% to 30% more streamlined than anything designed in a laboratory. Their physical structure made them ideal for the high-speed measurements as Baschek found through his studies.

Known as the Quadroin, the AUV, is run by four propellers and can run at a maximum speed of eight knots (9.2mph).The Quadroin can also explore the depths of the ocean, upto 150 meters, freely through the water, avoiding obstructions. Each Quadroin is worth €80,000 (Rs 69,26,737) but the fear of losing them to the bottom of the ocean is not as much since the robot guarantees to float if the electronics fail and the sensors go blank.

It is expected that the success of Quadroin will help researchers and oceanographers in studying the eddies and other phenomena that take place under water.

