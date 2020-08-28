'Penguinception': This Penguin Has Been Binge Watching 'Pingu' to Kill Boredom

"Noot, Noooot."

A penguin named Pierre, at the Perth Zoo in Australia, has been binge watching popular cartoon, Pingu, also based on a penguin, to kill boredom.

According to a tweet by 7News Australia, Pierre has been unwell off late due to feather moulting problems. He has been taken to a rehabilitation centre for treatment. But his caretakers were worried that he would be lonely and sad.

'Pierre' the penguin has become iPad-savvy during a stint of rehabilitation for feather moulting problems at Perth Zoo. He enjoys watching rockhopper penguin documentaries, livestreams of rockhopper penguins and 'Pingu'. https://t.co/8ftPfFYTVQ #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/6n0IkydVTN — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) August 25, 2020

To make up for it, his caretakers have given him his very own iPad and he binge watches Pingu all day. Apparently, he's also become quite good at handling the iPad.

While most 90s kids will know who Pingu is, here's some context - the cartoon, which first aired in 1986, focuses on the activities of a young penguin named Pingu who lives with his parents and sister, Pinga, in Antarctica. The cartoon doesn't have dialogues.

Apart from 'Pingu', Pierre has also been watching many documentaries on other rockhopper penguins like him and enjoys it a lot. According to reports, he had washed ashore in Australia after separating from his family. He had been in a miserable condition when he was first found, but now with love and care (and of course, cartoons), Pierre's condition has improved dramatically.