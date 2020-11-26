'Penguins Day Out': Aquarium Takes Birds Out on Field Trip to Chicago's NFL Ground

Soldier Field is one of the popular grounds in the Chicago area and home to the NFL team Chicago Bears. While the ground is used to celebrities, they played host to very different kind of population in recent times. Four penguins namely Izzy, Darwin, Tombo and Charlotte visited American football and soccer stadium.

In the video, we can see four penguins entering the stadium. The animals belong to the neighbouring Shedd Aquarium and the staff has been taking them on field trips since the aquarium is closed.

The penguins on the field trip not only visited the stadium ground but the locker room as shown in the video. The footage of the same was released by the official Facebook account of the Shedd Aquarium.

Soldier Field responded to the post and said that the penguins are welcome to visit the stadium any want they want and that they loved having them.

One social media user named Karen Harkness thanked the Aquarium for the penguin videos. “We didn’t venture into the city this summer,” she said.

Another person said, “Thank you Shedd! I needed this happiness today.” Some users found the penguins too adorable and wanted to hug them.

The aquarium is temporarily closed but virtual programmes are still open for people to watch the penguins online.

Before visiting the Soldier Field, two of these penguins — Izzy and Darwin — went on a trip to Field Museum in July 2020. In the video released by the museum, the penguins are shown strolling among specimens of Titanosaur named Maximo and Tyrannosaurus rex called SUE.

Shedd Aquarium replied to this post saying that this is the best visit ever and thanked their friends at the Field Museum.

A Facebook user said that the penguins have become a symbol of hope and adventure in the last few months.

One user shared an interesting story surrounding penguins and the museum. She said that she had proposed to her husband in front of SUE and penguins happen to be the favourite animal of her husband.