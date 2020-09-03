Pennsylvania Man Goes to Pizza Shop to Apply for Job, Steals Tip Jar with $220

A man in Pennsylvania had gone to a pizza shop to apply for a job. However, the job seemed to tempting, literally! He got away with the tip jar as he filled the application form, leaving the employees of the pizza shop in utter shock.

The incident took place at the Pizza D’Oro in North Catasauqua where the man named Nicholas M Mark reportedly stole a tip jar after filling out the application form at the store. According to FoxNews, when an employee of the shop chased him to get the tip jar back, Mark used a knife to threaten him.

Amid all this, the man made a very silly mistake. He left his filled out form containing his personal information and a backpack that had multiple items with his name written on them. The backpack also contained syringes and other potential drug paraphernalia.

With the help of ample details about Mark, police easily located him and employees of the shop also identified him correctly.

The man has been charged with theft, possession of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, robbery, robbery with the threat of serious injury, and simple assault, reported The Morning Call. The jar he had fled with contained $220.

Mark was sent to Northampton County Jail under $35,000 bail. After failing to pay the bail amount, the man was lodged at Northampton County Prison, awaiting a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for September 11, reported wfmz.com.

In a similar incident of theft linked to a pizza shop, a 21-year-old House Springs man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Domino’s Pizza delivery woman’s car, report published in Leader in March said. The incident happened in Fenton and the police found the car the next day. The car which the man had stolen had the woman’s purse in it. He pulled off this theft when the woman had gone into the restaurant to pick up a delivery order. When the police discovered the car, the man was at home and he was arrested.