Pennywise the Clown Taking a Subway Ride in NY is Exactly What Nightmares Are Made Of

A man briefly sent a chill down the spines of subway riders when he boarded a Manhattan train last week in the attire of Pennywise, the clown villain of Stephen King's acclaimed horror novel 'It'.

Holding a red balloon in his hand, the man was filmed uttering the character’s most famous line, “We all float down here,” while strolling through the carriage as passengers calmly scroll through their phones.

However, the 1 am stroll on Friday was enough to spook the passengers at first, 25-year-old magician Alejandro Torres told The New York Post on Monday.

“When I first boarded, everybody was freaked out,” Torres said.

The video was filmed by a passenger Ryan B. Taylor and went viral after it was shared on Instagram by @subwaycreatures .

As the clip gained traction online, Torres also took to the social media site to “introduce” himself.

Torres told the Post he was headed back from a video shoot to his home in Brooklyn when he decided take the subway ride with the costume on.

He said he did his best to stay in character despite having been left exhausted by the shoot.

“I want to take stuff that can be seen as scary and make it fun. The reactions so far have been really positive,” he told Patch.

Torres, who has been filming a video of himself as Pennywise, plans to release it next week, just in time for the release of the highly-anticipated sequel “It Chapter Two” on September 6.

“I have seen the first one,” he said of the flick. “I rewatched it earlier this week to hear … the voice to get it down.”

In the 1986 King novel and the subsequent miniseries and a 2017 film, Pennywise dresses as clown to terrorize children, while dishing out his famous line: "We all float down here. You'll float, too."

'It Chapter Two' will see Bill Skarsgård reprise his role as Pennywise.

Earlier this month, a woman from New Jersey was taken aback when an airborne Pennywise doll landed in her backyard.

There were letters scrawled on it the doll’s forehead and fake 'blood' smeared across its mouth.

